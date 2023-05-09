Debt | Aktia: Finns are now paying off their mortgages faster than in 20 years

Falling housing prices impoverish households, as in times of the financial crisis.

Finns households are now paying off their mortgages so fast that a similar rate has never been seen in the last 20 years, states Aktia’s housing market review.

Interest in taking out new housing loans is low, and new loans were taken out in January–March for only three billion euros. It was the lowest number since 2004.

The result is that the debt ratio of households will decrease this year, predicts Aktia’s chief economist Lasse Corin.

Currently, the debt ratio in Finland is 134 percent. In neighboring countries accustomed to larger loans and longer loan periods, the figures are of a different order. In Sweden, the debt ratio is 192 percent and in Denmark almost 200 percent.

At the same time as the amount of debt decreases, the prices of apartments also decrease, says Corin. Apartments are still the biggest asset of Finns, with a total value of 342 billion euros in 2021.

“The last time the annual value of residential property decreased in 2009-2010 after the financial crisis. The decrease in the value of apartments affects all income categories, regardless of whether the homeowner has a mortgage or not,” Corin says in the announcement.

Only 31 percent of all households have a mortgage. At the end of last year, there was a total of 131 billion euros in housing-related debt, of which 109 billion were housing loans and the rest were housing association loans. The amount corresponds to three quarters of the total amount of household debt.

The downturn in the housing market can be seen especially in the actions of investors. In Helsinki, which is favored by investors, the prices of studio apartments have decreased by more than ten percent during the year, while elsewhere the decrease has remained at just under nine percent.

The number of loans granted for investment apartments has fallen clearly more than the number of loans obtained for one’s own home.