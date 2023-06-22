Update with videosThe debris found earlier today is from the missing submarine Titan. This has been announced by the US Coast Guard. The submarine disappeared during a trip to the wreck of the Titanic. There are no survivors.



22 Jun. 2023

The debris has been analyzed by experts, said operations chief John Mauger. The families of the five occupants have been notified of their deaths. “I can only imagine what this has been like for them and hope this discovery brings some comfort during this difficult time,” he said. According to the vice admiral, the debris points to a “catastrophic implosion” of the submarine. It is still unclear when that happened. “During the search over the past three days, we’ve had sonar buoys in the water almost continuously and they didn’t detect any catastrophic events,” Mauger said.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported earlier today that a remote-controlled underwater robot had discovered a “debris field” on the seabed near the Titanic wreck. “It concerned five large and different pieces of the submarine. The nose bullet, which was not part of the pressure vessel containing the occupants, was found first. This was followed by a large debris field with the forward part of the fuselage. That was a first indication of a catastrophic event,” explained marine expert Paul Hanken. “A second, smaller debris field, including the other end of the hull, effectively encompassed the entirety of the pressure vessel,” Hanken said.

The company behind the trip of the submarine, which had been missing since Sunday, had previously reported that it assumed that the five occupants had died. “These men were true explorers who shared a spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” the statement said. ‘Our hearts are with these five souls and each member of their families. We mourn the loss of life and the joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

Tailgate and landing frame

American marine scientist David Mearns confirmed to British media on Thursday afternoon that the debris belonged to the missing submarine. He based himself on information in a group app from someone who is in close contact with the ships on the spot. Mearns is friends with two of the passengers on board.

The Dutch veteran Johan Kragten concluded on the basis of the first information about found debris that this could only mean one thing. “That the structure of the submarine was somehow not strong enough and the Titan was compressed and the debris scattered,” said the former crew member of the Hr. Ms. Swordfish against this news site. The depth in whichcollapse‘ happened, decides over which area the debris will spread. “The deeper, the smaller that area.”

The former navy man already suspected that a serious accident had taken place, because there was no longer any signal. According to him, the five people on board must have been killed instantly. “At the moment of compression, the temperature rises to hundreds of degrees.”

banging

Since Tuesday, the search for the missing submarine has focused on an area where sensors in the sea had detected 'banging'. An initial analysis by the US Navy, according to Operations Chief John Mauger, indicated that it was background noise from the Atlantic Ocean. The 'knocks' were seen as a sign that the crew could still be alive.

The Titan of OceanGate. © AP



US Navy may have heard implosion as early as Sunday

A top-secret system of underwater microphones used by the US Navy to detect enemy submarines may have picked up the sound of the Titan’s implosion as early as Sunday. This would have happened a few hours after the mini submarine started its mission. That writes The Wall Street Journal Thursday according to officials involved in the search.

According to a US defense official, the US Navy began listening to the Titan almost immediately after contact with the submarine was lost.

Shortly after the Titan’s disappearance on Sunday, the listening system picked up a sound of a suspected implosion near where Thursday’s wreckage was found. The findings were subsequently reported, according to the American daily.

“The US Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and found an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion near where the Titan submarine was operating when communications were lost,” a senior US Navy official told reporters. The Wall Street Journal. The information was immediately shared to aid in the search and rescue mission, according to the official.

Oxygen

The Titan had been on its way to the passenger ship Titanic, which sank in 1912, at a depth of 3800 meters in the Atlantic Ocean since Sunday 2 p.m. Dutch time. After an hour and a half, contact with the occupants was lost.

Who were in the submarine?

The five on board are aviation businessman Hamish Harding (58), Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood (48) and his son Suleman Dawood (19), retired French naval commander Paul-Henry Nargeolet (77) and OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush (61).

These are the five passengers: Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Suleman and Shahzada Dawood. © REUTERS / private image / AFP / AFP / AFP



230,000 euros per person

OceanGate was founded in 2009 and supplies submersibles for scientific and commercial expeditions, among other things. Tourists pay the equivalent of 230,000 euros per person for a trip with, for example, the Titan, which is equipped for the deepest journeys. OceanGate has successfully completed more than 14 expeditions and more than 200 dives in the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, according to its own website.

