Human remains and debris from the submarine Titan that exploded near the wreckage site of the Titanic were recovered from the depths of the ocean on Wednesday, more than a week after the search for the five-passenger sub was launched and captured the world’s attention.

Officials said medical professionals will study and analyze the presumed human remains carefully recovered from the wreckage, according to NBC News. The Titan lost contact with its flagship on June 18 off Newfoundland. Multiple nations sent resources on a frantic search for the submarine, led by the US Coast Guard.