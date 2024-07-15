A shower of space debris is headed toward Earth, but there is no alarm even though there are certainly a lot of them. In fact, all 20 Starlink satellites for global Internet connections are descending, which on July 12 were released into the wrong orbit due to a failure in the upper stage engine of the Falcon 9 launcher, also from Elon Musk’s company. In addition to this temporary swarm of satellites, the large Cygnus cargo ship from Northrop Grumman is making a controlled return, at the end of its mission to the International Space Station on behalf of NASA.

A strange flying object in the skies of Italy. But the “mystery” is linked to Elon Musk



The upper stage of the Chinese Long March launcher instead re-entered in an uncontrolled manner yesterday. Of the 20 Starlink satellites released into the wrong orbit, two have already re-entered, as indicated by data from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and all the others are expected to re-enter the atmosphere today, but there is also the suspicion that “they re-entered on July 12-13 without being catalogued”, writes astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in a post on X.

Some fragments have been spotted in the skies of Chile and Argentina, as reported by some witnesses, always on X. “I can confirm that it is a reentry associated with the Starlink 9-3 mission, but it is not clear whether these are fragments of a single satellite or more than one,” comments McDowell. That the 20 Starlinks are arriving towards the Earth’s atmosphere all together is plausible because when these satellites “have been placed in the wrong orbit, the procedure to follow, already applied for the same reasons in the past, is to make them re-enter as soon as possible,” says the expert in space dynamics Luciano Anselmo, of the Institute of Science and Information Technologies of the National Research Council.

60 New Satellites and Orbital Advertising, Starry Nights Will Never Be the Same Again



2.8 meters long, 1.4 meters wide and weighing about 260 kilos, the Starlinks are not large satellites, but not very small either. For them, currently, “controlled reentry is not prescribed – observes Anselmo – because SpaceX certifies to the American regulatory authorities that the risk is below the attention threshold of 1 victim in 10 thousand”. Things are very different for the Cygnus cargo because it is re-entered in a controlled manner. That is to say, the impact in the atmosphere occurs in such a way that any surviving fragments are on a trajectory that leads them to fall in unpopulated places, such as the Pacific Ocean.

Space debris hurtles past SpaceX capsule, tragedy averted: Tense moments



Instead, fragments of the second stage of the Chinese Long March launcher, weighing 5 tons, re-entered in an uncontrolled manner on July 12 over northern Thailand. Space debris very frequently falls into the Earth’s atmosphere and in most cases disintegrates upon impact. Since the beginning of 2024, the most followed re-entries have been those of Peregrine, the probe from the American company Astrobotic that should have reached the Moon and which due to a technical problem was forced to turn back on January 18, with an impact in the atmosphere over the Pacific; on February 21 it was the turn of the uncontrolled re-entry of the European satellite for Earth observation Ers-2, which occurred over the North Pacific, between Alaska and Hawaii.