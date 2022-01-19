A tour of the Lo Campano area taken by these stables and corrals, which even have electricity through an illegal hitch, makes it clear that the buildings have grown in full view of anyone. The area is very busy not only because of the proximity of the cemetery, but also because of a mountainous area and the Barranco de Orfeo, an environment through which hikers, runners and cyclists pass, especially on weekends.

A short distance from this clandestine complex, in the direction of the Santa Lucía Hospital, several illegal dumps have once again invaded the area around the boulevard that runs near the Funeral Home.

In addition to construction waste, plastics, clothing, furniture, and other debris, there are numerous bags of marijuana scattered along a long road. The situation is repeated behind the hospital, where the City Council and the Autonomous Community continue to fail to remove a huge amount of waste, largely from the demolition of houses in the historic center. They cannot get the owners of the plots to remove them and restore the soil, nor do they take on the works in a subsidiary manner.

broken asbestos plates



The eradication of most of this type of landfill, which affects many neighborhoods and councils, remains a pending issue for the local corporation. The promises to apply a heavy hand, among other things with a new waste ordinance and the increase in penalties for throwing waste on public roads, continue without giving the expected results.

In Lo Campano and Santa Lucía, the Local Police have made countless complaints about the surroundings of the English cemetery, the mount of the chimney, several boulevards and the El Corral aggregate quarry. There he has detected broken asbestos-cement plates, with the risk that asbestos implies as it is carcinogenic.