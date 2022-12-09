Governor Malkov said that the removal of rubble at the site of the collapse of the house in Ryazan is completed

Debris removal at the site of a partial collapse of a residential building in Ryazan as a result of a gas explosion has been completed. about this in his Telegram– the channel said the governor Pavel Malkov.

According to him, no new victims were found as a result of search and rescue operations.

Malkov added that six people are in a temporary accommodation center, the rest of the residents of the damaged house remained with relatives and friends.

In the morning, specialists will begin to examine the supporting structures and determine the timing of restoration work.

The explosion in a residential two-story building in Ryazan became known on the evening of December 9th. As a result of the emergency, two apartments were damaged – there was a partial collapse of the interior partition, as well as the ceiling between the first and second floors.

Later, information appeared that two people were released from the rubble formed after the collapse due to the explosion. They were handed over by doctors. The cause of the incident was a moonshine.