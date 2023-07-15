The press call from the family of Déborah Fernández-Cervera did not give any details of what was going to be announced at the meeting on Friday in Vigo. Only the time and place were specified: on the public highway, at number 98 Avenida Atlántida, a very long street named after lost land. The 22-year-old girl lived in this building overlooking the sea, and from there she left to run along the beach promenade on the afternoon of April 30, 2002. That night she did not return home and her parents did not hear from her again. until 10 days later, when a resident of O Rosal, a municipality 50 kilometers south of Vigo, went out for a walk and on the shoulder of the main road discovered what, at first glance, she thought was “a doll made of black hair”. Déborah’s corpse was naked, possibly washed, with a certain degree of decomposition and with acacia leaves covering her private areas. In her autopsy it was discovered that someone had artificially introduced semen into her vagina. The case went through countless national police teams and successive judges, and was reopened in 2019 thanks to a well-known support campaign on social networks and the work of the victim’s family, which in two decades has spent a fortune on expert opinions. .

In the final stretch, when the crime of murder was about to expire, an ex-boyfriend of Déborah, son of an influential line of industrialists from Vigo, was charged. But the prosecution and the defense of this man, now the father of a family, insist on the old theory that Déborah Fernández-Cervera Neira died of a sudden death. This Friday, on the sidewalk of Avenida Atlántida, the family has publicly announced that it is “giving up” and, if the judge of Tui (Pontevedra) “understands that there are no elements” to transform the proceedings into a procedure before the jury popular, they ask for the provisional file of the proceedings. This “does not mean that work will not continue. With the case closed, work will continue to try to find out what happened to Déborah”, the lawyers pointed out, “it is not goodbye, it is a see you later”.

The sperm found inside the body, with never-identified DNA, was much more recent than the date of death and the police settled, after time, that it was a false lead, used precisely to mislead the investigations. But when determining the causes of death, one of the initial hypotheses was sudden death to which the prosecution continues to cling, contrary to continuing to investigate the only suspect. In any case, even if the young woman had died suddenly, the intervention of another person, or several, was necessary in the transfer and placement of the body.

In June, the coroner Aitor Curiel, hired by the victim’s parents, who two years ago managed to get the judge to authorize the exhumation of the remains of the family pantheon, came to testify at Tui’s Investigating Court 2. This expert defended death by suffocation, probably by suffocation with a soft object. The family recalls that, during his question-and-answer session with the expert, the prosecutor even asked the coroner if the great congestion detected in the head —something the investigator drew attention to— could not be due to the fact that the girl had been hanging from the feet. “I don’t know what the prosecutor is trying to suggest with this,” Rosa Neira, Déborah’s mother, now protests: “My daughter and her group of friends, who are already mothers, were very healthy girls, who did not take drugs. They were very close, they went on excursions, they told each other secrets, like any gang of 20-year-old girls. They went together to help people in need, they did charity work.”

The family acknowledges that she is tired, that she has done everything she could “and more”, and that “if she can see that, Déborah knows it”. But parents and siblings cry out against the “mistreatment” of the institutions, after two decades fighting to clarify who killed the smallest in the house. “We give up. It is difficult to knock down a wall with paper balls, no matter how many we throw. The relatives no longer want to put up with what they understand as mistreatment by the Administration of Justice, the Spanish State and the rule of law,” said Ignacio Amoedo, who is in charge of the legal representation of Déborah’s relatives, this Friday morning. together with his brother Ramón Amoedo. Last Monday they received an order in which they were asked to express their opinion on the extension of the case, which ends in a few days. They have decided not to ask for it to be extended any longer, because, as Rosa Neira stressed below, they cannot “consent that the instruction becomes a mockery of her memory” and that “they also kill her dignity.”

Poster released yesterday on social networks by the friends and family of Déborah Fernández-Cervera.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Since last November the judge denied the move to jury proceedings, “it made no sense to continue with the investigation,” the lawyers conclude. “Why keep anyone under investigation? Why continue to make the family suffer? Why make parties spend money with experts? Why keep practicing tests?” Amoedo wonders. “What value did the 2019 report from the National Police have, which pointed to a person as the author of the disappearance and death of Déborah? If they considered it an invention, why were the agents not instructed to do her job well? ”, The lawyer lamented in his intervention.

“We all know, we are all silent”

In an act that closed with music, with a family photo and with hugs to the journalists who for years echoed the cause, Déborah’s mother read a text on behalf of her children and her husband entitled “The end of shame.” “In more than two decades we have not felt the protection of justice. We have felt its weight, but not its protection, ”she lamented, “the feeling of being an annoying memory […] making noise with memory. Showing the errors of the investigation and the process. Everything so uncomfortable… And now the shame of sudden death, in which the prosecutor and defense so conveniently coincide. Emotional, Rosa Neira described the death that they believe her daughter had: “Suffocated, suffocated, deprived of air until she was killed.” Her husband remained during her reading seated next to her, in a chair on the sidewalk. “Now I don’t cry anymore, I don’t have tears left,” confessed José Carlos Fernández, Déborah’s father, at the end.

From now on, Rosa Neira concluded, “we will live drowning in defenselessness, hoping that this will never happen again. May no daughter, sister, or friend die in such a cruel way and do so without punishment, for free”. “We all know, we are all silent, and this shameful and shameful silence will take its toll on us, the victim’s mother warned:” To all. After the act, Déborah’s relatives explained that there are witnesses, people who know about the circumstances of those days that could help to clarify the case, who nevertheless remain silent for fear of complicating their lives; some “because they have family”. The Fernández-Cervera Neiras denounced in these years a string of errors, gaps and even mysterious disappearances of evidence in the investigation of those events, which struck squarely in 2002 elitist circles in the city.

Ignacio Amoedo reviewed yesterday some of the supposed bungling of the case, which was baptized by the agents as Operation Arcano. The lawyer recalled that, according to experts from Lazarus (the same company that once worked with Diana Quer’s mobile phone), the hard drive of the young woman’s computer had been tampered with at some point after being handed over to the national police . However, the Civil Guard denied it. At the end of last year, when the crime of murder had already prescribed for any new suspect who was not the only man investigated, in the reform works of the UDEV (Specialized and Violent Crime Unit) in Canillas (Madrid) , police documents, photographs, videotapes and a mobile linked to the case appeared. “We will not get anything clear from the inspection of the phone because two people with names and surnames took the SIM card when they picked it up,” criticized the lawyer.

The initial autopsy was also called into question when the experts consulted by the family discovered that the corpse’s nails had not been inspected to recover possible genetic material. When the remains were exhumed, fibers and hairs appeared on the nails, but these vestiges no longer led anywhere.