Actress Deborah Secco will participate in the 4th edition of PUSHsp, a female career and entrepreneurship event, on April 15th, at Casa das Caldeiras, in São Paulo (SP). Partner of entrepreneur Bruna Vasconi, they will talk about circular economy for the brand Peça Rara Brechó, which completes 15 years of existence with names José Carlos Semenzato in the society and João Appolinário as a franchisee, both ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank Brasil.

In the panel “Circular economy and the new consumption movements”, the partners should focus on the experience of the chain, which currently has 85 stores in operation and plans to open another 55 stores by the end of the year. The round table will also have the participation of Luana Toniolo, from Troc, and Ana Luisa McLaren, from Enjoei.

“You can start by buying a used toy for your child, then a beautiful dress for your friend. It is important to understand that the items found in the Peça Rara stores are exclusive. You won’t find it in another store, in another color or another number”, says Deborah, highlighting the company’s exclusivity.

According to Bruna, women are multitasking and the female universe is versatile, full of energy, creative and can be very balanced. “Difficulties and even possible crises need to be seen as fuel and an opportunity for growth and fulfillment. Plus, it brings a lot of other women along,” she argues.

The revenue of the Peça Rara chain jumped 112%, reaching R$86 million in 2022. The performance was superior to the growth of the franchise market (14.3%) and the Fashion franchise segment (+7.1% in revenue and of +8.2% in units), according to data from the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF).