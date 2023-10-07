Deborah Merino, the famous actress who today plays Dolores in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, came into the eyes of all viewers of season 10 of the Peruvian series because of the story she can form with Jimmy, and the fans do not They take a dim view of the possibility of a romance between the two. Furthermore, since her appearance in Las Nuevas Lomas, her character fell very well, since his entry into the life of the Gonzales did not feel forced, but without a doubt for many it was the first time they had seen this woman. public figure; However, he had already had a stint on the small screen.

This is not the first time that Deborah Merino appears on América TV screens. The 24-year-old Peruvian has already participated in a production and we are talking about ‘Back to the neighborhood’. The Peruvian series premiered in 2017 with a story somewhat similar to what ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ had with the Gonzales and Maldini. Keep reading this note to find out who Deborah Merino played before appearing on Las Nuevas Lomas.

Who did Deborah Merino play in ‘Back to the Neighborhood’?

The series ‘At the bottom there is room’ has given many young talents an opportunity this 2023 season. In this case, as we already know, Deborah Merino entered the series as July’s friend who will seek to steal Jimmy’s heart. But, as we said, it is not the first time that the actress appears in an América TV production. The Peruvian played Roxana Zapata in the production directed by Michael Alexander.

Deborah Merino’s appearance occurred exactly in the third season of ‘Back to the Neighborhood’, that is, in 2019. From there she was part of the plot, especially in the story that revolved around Percy and Lily. Likewise, in this series, she always had fights with the character played by Merly Morello.

