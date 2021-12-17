“The loss of a brother is an excruciating pain, it is even more so for a special brother as Jacopo was for me. A wonderful father and husband ”. Deborah Compagnoni thus remembers her brother Jacopo, who died yesterday at the age of 40 after being hit by an avalanche while descending from Monte Sobretta, in Valfurva.

The smile

“I always want to remember him with his smile when he came home satisfied from his summer or winter excursions – these are the words that Deborah entrusted to Agi -, hugging her beloved girls tightly. I’m sure his soul will stay in his mountains waiting for me every time I miss him. I thank all those who have written to me and are close to me and my family ”.