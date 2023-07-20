She was a woman engaged in social work, even as a lawyer.

He was riding his scooter in Turin Deborah Abate Zaro, lawyer engaged in social causes e lawyer of Elena Celeste. Unfortunately, in a very bad accident, the woman lost her life. Rescuers were unable to do anything to save her life. The rush to the Turin CTO is not served. She had been hospitalized for days after the accident in Corso Agnelli, corner of Corso Cosenza. Unfortunately her heart stopped forever.

Friends and colleagues remember her as a sunny and determined woman, a very courageous lawyer, committed to social issues. Deborah Abate Zaro was a much loved and appreciated womanwho lost his life at the age of 59 from injuries sustained in an accident that took place in the city of Turin.

Enrolled in the Bar since 1994, she worked in a law firm set up together with her colleague and friend Robert Saraniti. She died on 18 July 2023 at the CTO hospital in the Piedmontese capital, where she had been hospitalized for several days.

In fact, a few days ago, the mother of two boys aged 20 and 24 was involved in a scooter accident, which took place in Corso Agnelli, on the corner with Corso Cosenza, in Turin.

Deborah Abate Zaro was a lawyer engaged in social work. You were on the board of directors of the «Vittorio Chiusano» Criminal Chamber and on the equal opportunities commission of the Piedmont Region.

Farewell to Deborah Abate Zaro, a lawyer who in Piedmont had followed many news cases that were very popular throughout the country

We lose a friend and a great lawyer. A person we’ve spent the last few months discussing and confronting on the board, within which she was one of the most listened to voices.

These are the words of colleagues from the Penal Chamber of western Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta.

The lawyer had followed some famous judicial cases in Piedmont, such as the appearance of Elena Celeste: her husband had taken her life in January 2014 in Costigliole d’Asti.