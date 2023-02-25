The prosecutor has asked for the trial of the doctor who signed the resignation of Debora Berto: the woman died 5 days later of a heart attack

An episode that took place in December 2020 returns to the news, when a 45-year-old woman, Deborah Berto, died of a heart attack that struck her 5 days after being discharged from the hospital to which she had gone due to illness. According to the prosecutor, the death of the lady could have been avoided and the person responsible for what happened would be the same doctor who signed her resignation.

It was December 11, 2020, when Debora Berto, a 45 year old woman originally from and resident of Torre di Mosto, she went to the emergency room of the San Donà di Piave hospital, complaining of severe pain in the chest, arm and jaw.

After examinations evidently not too thorougha 36-year-old doctor from the facility decided to send her home and sign hers resignation.

5 days later, on December 16, while sitting at the table Debora accused a sickness, collapsed and never recovered. Despite her timely call for help and the resuscitation attempts of her son and her merit who were with her, Debora Berto died forever of a heart attack.

Trial for the doctor who resigned Debora Berto

The pain of the 45-year-old’s family was immediately accompanied by doubts and from anger.

The prosecution after the episode started its own investigations and today, done to the hands, the request to put the 36-year-old doctor on trial who signed the woman’s resignation.

The same sent home patience without carrying out the necessary checks instrumental. Exams which, according to the prosecutor, would have most likely made it possible to diagnose acute coronary syndrome.

There earliness diagnosis would then lead to immediate hospitalization and primary angioplasty procedure. The latter would eventually end most likely avoided death of the woman.

The prosecutor deems that the health care professional is guilty of “...negligence, imprudence, incompetence and non-compliance with the European Guidelines on Assessment Methodology and Evaluation Criteriology in cases of Medical Professional Responsibility, as well as with the recommendations of good clinical practice in an emergency“.

At the conclusion of the preliminary investigations, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a referral to trial for the 36-year-old doctor and to be tried. Further updates coming soon.