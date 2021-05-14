A few days after its debut in The ShowMatch Academy (The thirteen), Debora Plager (51) suffered a tremendous injury that could leave her out of the first rhythm of the contest.

It is that during her rehearsal this Thursday, the journalist cracked a rib and now you must perform a treatment waiting for a speedy recovery.

“When you are not 20 these things happen to you. I don’t know how I’m going to do it, “said the panelist from Intractable (America, Monday to Friday at 22), visibly sore, in an Instagram story that her dancer shared, Nicolas Villalba.

Hours later, she took advantage of her radio pass with Nelson Castro (66), who is a doctor, to tell him the bad news. “How are you, okay? Because it’s annoying,” asked his colleague.

Débora Plager and Nico Villalba after the journalist’s injury during a rehearsal. Instagram Capture

“It is very painful, a pain I’ve never felt before, because it hurts even to breathe, “Débora revealed.” And well of course, what happens that the rib can not immobilize it, because you breathe all the time, that’s what makes it annoying. But are you okay, without any complications? “, Was for more the TN driver.

“I’m wearing a girdle. Also, well, they told me … I had made the mistake, perhaps, of taking some strong painkiller in these last 24, 48 hours, and I did not realize that maybe that was already in process“, detailed Plager.

“It calmed your pain and you kept moving, that made you worse,” Castro explained. “They told me not to take anything more than maybe a paracetamol, something very mild, and it will tolerate the pain, because pain teaches you what movements not to do“, said the participant of The academy.

And he completed: “I have the accurate diagnosisI know what it is, it’s the intercostal between 9 and 10 “.

After that conversation on the air of Radio Rivadavia, Débora spoke exclusively to The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9.30) and was a little more relieved.

“I felt very bad pain,” Plager said.

“Here I am a bit damaged. Yesterday in a rehearsal with Nico Villalba and Pao García (his coach) some movement, a lot of demand, what do I know … the stress of so much effort, I felt a very strong pain, I went to do studies and it is a fissure in the intercostal vertebra in the ninth or tenth rib, I don’t know … “, he commented through an audio that he sent via WhatsApp.

And he added: “I’m going now to (Norberto) Furman’s who It will help me to re-rehabilitate as quickly as possible. The treatment is to give that little bone time to weld and well, what do I know, time will tell “.

According to Cinthia Fernández (32) this Friday in THE M, from LaFlia they answered that possibly Débora will get to participate in the first rhythm of the contest. Is that, always according to the panelist, Plager was going to debut at the first gala but for this incident he will ultimately dance.

HA