Debora Massari replies to the insults for the photo with Giorgia Meloni

Debora Massari, daughter of the well-known pastry chef Iginio, was covered in insults on social media for having published a photo with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In fact, the Prime Minister was in Brescia to close the electoral campaign with Fabio Rolfi, candidate for the center-right, and took the opportunity to visit Iginio Massari’s Veneto pastry shop.

“Thanks for the very pleasant chat, it was really a pleasure to be able to receive Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Brescia” wrote Debora Massari on her profile Instagram posting a photo of her and the premier.

The image, however, has triggered the reaction of users, many of whom have unleashed their hatred towards the daughter of Iginio Massari.

“Bad, you’re bad,” someone wrote. “Very big disappointment” was another user’s thought. And again: “It was known that the Massari family was Fascist-Lega supporter. This photo is just further confirmation. I have never been in your pastry shop and I will never go there”.

The insults and the many inappropriate comments convinced Debora Massari herself to respond. In fact, the daughter of the pastry chef Iginio was asked on the subject by Corriere della Sera replying: “There is a dynamic that often distinguishes discussions on the net that makes and shows people much more aggressive and rude than a face-to-face confrontation. I am sure that none of those who wrote negatively would have said the same things vis a vis “.

“We are talking about the Prime Minister and therefore about an institution. As I am free to publish, haters are free to hate. Certainly the game is unequal: I would like to see those lions how equally fierce they would be in the savannah of confrontations on ideas and in a real debate on contents and themes and not on preconceptions”.