Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 08/16/2024 – 6:30

Brazilian companies raised R$50.1 billion by issuing debentures during the month of July, the highest amount in the historical series. The accumulated amount for the year is R$256.8 billion, a record amount for this period and higher than the entire year of 2023.

Debentures are private debt securities issued by companies. “Instead of taking out a loan from a bank, the issuance of debentures aims to raise funds from investors with different profiles,” explains Gustavo Rabello, capital markets partner at Souza Okawa.

+Amidst IPO drought, B3 CEO celebrates debt market growth

+BNDES to anchor R$9.4 billion in CCR debentures, largest incentive of its kind for infrastructure

Many debentures are intended for the general public, meaning anyone can invest in them, as long as they have an account with a financial institution that offers them. The money invested is returned after a certain period of time with a remuneration to the investor.

Precautions before investing

“Before investing in debentures, it is advisable to take some precautions, especially carefully reading the issuance deed and the offering documents in general,” advises lawyer Marcela Zanetti, from the Benício Advogados law firm.

Rabello explains that debentures are issued through an Issuance Deed. “It is the backbone of a Debenture.” Reading this document will allow you to know everything about the title, including the allocation of resources, remuneration, term and guarantees.

Debentures often also carry a rating from rating agencies. The ratings range from the highest, AAA, to the lowest, D, depending on the likelihood of default on the debt.

Taxation

Debentures are classified as fixed income investments, since the yield and term are informed at the time of application.

The tax on them is the regressive Income Tax, which is levied on fixed income investments. In this type of tax, the rates change according to the investment term, as follows:

Up to 180 days of investment = 22.5% rate

Up to 360 days of investment = 20% rate

Up to 720 days of investment = Rate of 17.5%

Over 720 days of investment = 15% rate

However, there are so-called incentivized debentures, which state in their deed that the money will be allocated to infrastructure projects. In these cases, they are exempt from taxes.

According to Anbima, investments in infrastructure were the destination of most of the resources raised by debentures in July, with 32.3% of the total.

Favorable environment for fixed income in 2024

“With the Selic rate in double digits and the prospect of it remaining that way until the end of the year, the environment remains favorable for fixed income,” says the president of Anbima’s Capital Market Structuring Forum, Guilherme Maranhão.

The executive also highlights that the volume traded in variable income in July was high, but driven by a single operation: the privatization of Sabesp, “which does not necessarily reflect market appetite”.

Other data from Anbima indicate that companies raised R$96 billion in the capital market in July, the largest monthly volume in the historical series that began in 2012. In the accumulated period from 2024 to July, the offerings were also a record for the period: they reached R$435.1 billion.

Still on debentures, Maranhão highlights that the average term of the papers rose to 10.3 years, the highest recorded in 2024, “reflecting a mature market, with different participant profiles and an increasingly liquid secondary market that allows this extension”.