Finance Minister says he will make the necessary adjustments to ensure future fiscal balance lasts

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Wednesday (24.Jul.2024) that it is legitimate to debate the current rules for linking government expenses. In an interview with GloboNewsstated that there was a technical discussion on the matter being held within the government.

“Some people have said that if the current rules of allocation are not changed, even if the ceiling of 2.5% of GDP is considered, these expenses [vinculadas] will end up compressing discretionary expenses due to the obligation. This is a legitimate debate, which is also being conducted from a technical point of view by the federal government”said Haddad.

Linked expenses are expenses defined in the Annual Budget Law that have a fixed destination for specific purposes, such as health and education. These areas are relevant to the Lula government, as they are part of several of his campaign proposals.

According to Haddad, the budget for 2025 will be delivered in line with the work of the federal government and will achieve fiscal balance. He also stated that he will make the necessary reforms so that the balance of public accounts is “lasting”.

On Monday (22.Jul), the government confirmed the blocking of R$ 11.2 billion and the contingency of R$ 3.8 billion in the 2024 Budget to comply with the new fiscal framework.

The Finance Minister also spoke about the possibility of Brazil eradicating hunger during Lula’s term.

“Brazil does not depend on any global measures to eradicate hunger, as was the case during Lula’s first two terms. The country has enough resources to get off the hunger map. This will be achieved in the same way as before. We have already made great progress, with millions of people coming out of hunger. There are still 8 million, but we have all the conditions to eradicate hunger in Brazil for the second time during this term.”said the minister.

He also mentioned that he should soon send scenarios to President Lula to evaluate the income reform, who will decide between increasing the income tax exemption bracket or reducing the consumption tax rate.

“We will present to the president scenarios on how we will provide an opportunity to carry out income reform to improve income distribution and, if possible, promote either an increase in exemption brackets or a reduction in the consumption tax rate.”he said.

Regarding the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Council (Copom), he stated that the agency needs to take into account the government’s work on increasing average income, reducing unemployment and fiscal work. He mentioned the freezes and also the decision to be made by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on the compensation of the tax exemption.