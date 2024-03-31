The contrast of ideas and projects is one of the logical results of everything political debate. The electoral processes They represent one of the crucial moments in which citizens can learn in detail about the offers of the various political options on the national and state stage. Mexico and Sinaloa They find themselves on the verge of an important decision in which more than their entire future is at stake. At stake is the definition of its present, and essentially the configuration of its democratic institutions and guarantors of the fundamental rights of all people.

The “Strength and heart for Mexico” coalition has taken a fundamental step, it has been the first block of political parties who has raised his hand in Sinaloa for holding debates between their candidatures to the Senate of the Republic and those postulated by the other political forces. The democratic vocation is expected of everyone who participates in the electoral arena, but it is not from everyone or for everyone. Today we see that in Paloma Sánchez and Eduardo Ortiz, the coalition has not only great political exponents, but people with a human vision and with that vocation.

Brunette does not have that virtue in Imelda Castro; on the contrary, it is known that she has minimized and even tried to make invisible problems as profound as the crisis of the sinaloense countryside, to whom on the platform in the Senate, rather than seeking solutions, he sought to shelve, crowning the presidential instruction to pretend that in Sinaloa, little or nothing happens, like his partner in the second formula, Enrique Inzunza, who also Lacking a democratic vocation, he seeks the protection of a jurisdiction in the Senate, which makes him immune from facing the consequences of the harassment he has exercised. Without a doubt, one more agent of Morena, who, faithful to the decomposition that he represents, also avoids the debate. There is no offer in them, as there is in Paloma and Eduardo.

Today it is known that the National Electoral Institute has taken the word of the opposition coalition in Sinaloa. It is waiting for participants to accept the challenge. And the truth is that the other options could not be up to par, but it would undeniably be an interesting civic exercise. In this range of contenders one does not see anything different from people who have exercised political opportunism, some who abandoned the causes of society to seek their convenience in the colors of other parties, others who reduced themselves to mere scabs, assistants to the cause of the ruling party. Morenista, and others, simply to continue in force as empty projects.

We have maintained it more than once: debating is not an obligation, but it is a duty towards society, because the informed vote acquires precisely that quality from knowing and differentiating all the projects. In Fuerza y ​​Corazón there is, it is palpable, people are getting to know it, and above all, they are making it their own. Something that cannot be expected from the already known and sterile story of Imelda, and the elusive stalker, who no matter how much they feel he is alongside feminist groups, this is insufficient to wash away his honor. For now, the challenge to be debated is on the table, a challenge that we all know something about: that Morena runs away and avoids.

More from the same author: