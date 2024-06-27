Presidential debates are a crucial opportunity for candidates to influence public opinion and gain support, with Trump having to adapt to this new challenge and find other ways to connect with the audience on screen, while Biden will benefit from focusing on key points without the distraction of crowd interaction.

Joe Biden

Biden enters the television confrontation while being subjected to ridicule from his opponents who consider him unsuitable for the position. According to the British Sky News network.

Many believe that Joe Biden’s face (81 years old) reflects his age when he looks at the camera, and he is not fit for the debate stage and does not appear ready for a second presidential term.

This perception is rooted in public consciousness, and is supported by famous incidents of alleged “brain freeze.”

A CBS poll earlier this month showed that only about a third of voters believe Biden has the mental capacity to be president, compared with half of voters who believe Trump does.

How Biden performs in the live televised debate is expected to be an opportunity to confirm or refute concerns about his age.

Donald Trump

As for Donald Trump, he faces a different kind of challenge due to the absence of the public, which may deprive him of the immediate interaction and support that he relies on so much in such events.

Trump relies heavily on audience reactions to shape and motivate his rhetoric during debates.

The immediate reaction to the applause and laughter from the audience gives Trump extra energy and helps him enhance his presence on the stage. With this element absent in the upcoming debate, Trump may find himself in an uncomfortable position, which may affect his overall performance.