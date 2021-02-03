Towards “human-centered” activities

By Dominique Bourg Philosopher and Director of Ecological Thinking

We made a lot of fun of the “next world” which we sat down during the first confinement. A year later, it appears that there will be no world after, no return to the world before. First, the vaccination of billions of human beings is a long-term action; and, possibly, an action to be repeated if mutations lead to variants requiring updating of vaccines. And we will experience more viral attacks on a destabilized planet. Second, we are gradually becoming aware of what the Covid-19 expresses abruptly, the entry into a new phase in the history of the Earth: that characterized by the boomerang effect of past and present degradations on our societies. .

We understand, in fact, that the Covid-19 has been part of the rise in zoonoses for several decades, that it is a consequence of the weakening of ecosystems and of the new contiguity of wild areas and man-made spaces. more extensive. More generally, climate change, the destabilization of ecosystems and the collapse of wild life, the scarcity of a number of resources are becoming sensitive and will be more and more so.

We have resolutely entered a new world and will have to live on a more hostile planet. A situation to which will be added the financial, social and psychological consequences in the months and years to come from the shutdown of a multitude of activities. The return to the world before is now an absurdity.

It is in this radically new context that the future of industrial production arises. To this context I will add two considerations acquired over the past decades: from a certain material level, there is no longer any correlation between GDP growth and an increase in the feeling of well-being; everything relating to green growth is purely ideological; there is no absolute decoupling possible between, on the one hand, the production of objects and other infrastructures, and, on the other, environmental impacts.

We can for example read in a recent report “Growth without economic growth” from the European Environment Agency: “Economic growth is closely linked to increased production, consumption and use of resources, and thus to adverse effects on health and the environment. (…) Therefore, societies must rethink what is meant by growth and progress. “ It is within this framework that the question of classical industrial production must be re-examined. It makes no sense to produce as many cars as before. A small electric car must have driven at least 100,000 kilometers to save its first gram of CO2. Perhaps in the end, despite the technical difficulties, we will be able to fly airliners on hydrogen, but certainly not 200,000 / day with carbon-free hydrogen, etc.

This is a page that we will have to turn if we do not want to hit the wall or waste our resources. The number of people called by agroecological tasks will increase. It would nonetheless be advisable to invent other economic activities, “humano-centered”, as Pierre Veltz says in his latest book. the Desirable Economy. Getting out of the thermo-fossil world (Threshold, 2021), i.e. oriented towards “The individual, his body, his emotions, his intelligence”.

Real planning driven by a strategic state

By Marie-Claire Cailletaud Engineer, president of the CGT group at the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (Cese).

The state of industry was known before the crisis: deindustrialisation of the country (halving of the share of industry in GDP and loss of 2 million jobs over the past forty years), caused by an extraversion of our apparatus industrial sector which leads to a strong dependence in international value chains, underinvestment in the productive apparatus, research, training, wages, structural imbalance of the trade balance and increase in our carbon footprint which represents 1.7 times our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The crisis has highlighted the consequences of this policy: the king found himself naked, unable to produce masks, tests and now vaccines. For a country where the rabies vaccine has been developed, what a setback, what a waste!

The challenges of industrial production are before our eyes: regaining our independence to meet needs, rebuilding genuine industrial sectors in France and Europe in a more circular economy making way for short circuits and use, producing sustainable objects, repairable, responding to democratically defined social needs and allowing man to live in harmony with nature, fund research, transform work to meet the aspirations of workers, increase the qualifications of all, set up cooperation. This requires real planning driven by a strategic state. These reflections and proposals have been widely described in two opinions of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, “Industry, an engine of growth and the future” and “Strategic sectors, how to define priorities? “.

The question that is asked is therefore, how is it, when the shock with reality validates these analyzes, that these proposals are not at least not debated?

Certainly because the class struggle is far from having disappeared, but on the contrary has intensified.

We have all the ingredients for a major multifaceted crisis: economic, institutional, social, environmental, democratic, that is to say a crisis of civilization. Capitalism and the big groups are advancing and organizing themselves to continue to make profits, profits which will never have been so insolent and which generate dangerous cleavages. The production is reorganized in the world and the crisis accelerates the movement already programmed. Capitalism can reinvent itself in particular in green capitalism which evacuates the capital-labor antagonism.

Faced with the unprecedented scale and nature of what the world is facing, we must have civilizational answers: what will become of culture, health, education with the explosion of digital technology, platforms, e-commerce, telework, what will become of work? What to produce and how to produce it? What place for public services? What institutions to revive democracy? What society do we want to live in?

Certainly not in the one which, instead of putting vaccine patents in the public domain and reasoning in global public goods, makes each man for himself his law, in the icy waters of selfish calculation …

Even more than yesterday, we need to initiate broad common actions to increase the balance of power. When the wheat is under the hail, he who is delicate! In this period when the Old World is dying and the new is slow to appear, if we want to prevent monsters from appearing in this chiaroscuro, it is urgent that the progressive forces of our country, all those who have a taste for others and the future get together to invent the world of tomorrow and help the balance of power in the company grow in order to allow the secular battle between capital and labor to finally tilt workers side.

Money and innovation

By Nicolas BouzouEconomist, essayist and director of the Asterès consulting firm

No vaccine available at short notice will be French. This is not to criticize Sanofi or the Institut Pasteur. It takes, on average, ten to fifteen years to develop an innovative drug, with a failure rate of 999 out of 1,000. Denigrating these organizations, taken individually, makes little sense. It is a whole system, national, that must be analyzed. Why have Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, undoubtedly China, maybe even Russia, have done better than us in this area? What are the flaws in our industrial ecosystem? How to correct them in order to prepare for the end of the crisis and reindustrialize our country?

First, there is a problem of money, public and private. Our innovative companies are not irrigated by a sufficiently large and liquid private equity market, even if, in this area, things are going in the right direction. A large European stock exchange for innovative companies, such as the American Nasdaq, is still missing. Our innovative industrial companies also lack public money, neither France nor the European Union being sufficiently structured to encourage innovative therapeutic (but more generally industrial) projects. On this subject, we must take inspiration from the American Barda. Second, there is a lack of collaboration between public research and private research. In France, an academic who collaborates with companies can be considered a traitor. In the United States, this is the normal course of events. From this point of view, the Americans are right. Our private sector, for its part, does not always have a good opinion of the public, considered rigid. Third, the regulatory scrub makes the construction of a factory and access to the French market difficult and expensive. Many start-ups, especially in the healthcare industries, tell me that they have an easier time exporting their products to the United States or China than selling them in France. It’s terrible because, to be strong elsewhere, you have to start by consolidating your domestic market. Typically, hospitals do not have the budgets to absorb innovation from our healthcare industries. However, a good industrial policy starts with a good public procurement policy. SpaceX succeeds because NASA is, for Elon Musk’s company, a very large customer that stabilizes its turnover.

Let’s have a good industrial policy (public procurement, easier market access, public and private funding – all this preferably at European level). But let’s not get confused with questions, certainly legitimate, but ultimately secondary. The issue to be addressed is less that of relocations than that of industrial development, and therefore of the location of innovation and the new production capacities that it requires. Relocations have, for twenty years, contributed to less than 10% of job losses. Forced relocations, in addition to being harmful for purchasing power, would have a very disappointing impact in terms of jobs.

Our subject is to combine industrial policy, attractiveness policy, research and development policy and fiscal policy to revive a French industry. On this subject of general interest, it should be possible to form political consensus.