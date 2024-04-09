To use the sports language of the esteemed and brilliant Enrique the Dog Bermúdez, in the presidential candidates debate Sunday, June 7 There was no shot, but the opponent Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz threw pure shivering: he had her, he won her, he fell in love with her and he let her go. Xóchitl could not unsurvey Claudia.

It was Jesús Reyes Heroles who used phrases from the hard sciences to apply them to politics and among them, as president of the PRI, he popularized one that was very easy to understand and came from Isaac Newton's laws of physics: “everything that resists, supports.”

What was intended to be one of the most severe, forceful and unpleasant phrases by Gálvez Ruiz against the official candidate Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo: “You are the ice lady, you have no heart.”became what good It may be one of the main characteristics of the brunette's personal profile.: the strength of the female gender to compete in a world dominated by men, but with a gender perspective.

Xóchitl made the wrong debate. Although it is true that it was about discussing profiles of the adversaries, the model of sitting candidates face to face and before the electorate was created for the proposal of government programs, lines of State action and national projects. , but an opposition candidate was seen leaving her proposal for the new head of the federal public administration on the table with almost no interest and focused on anxious frontal attacks against her opponent.

The strategy is part of the old war room models from the times when debates between presidential candidates were invented, but Xóchitl arrived with a 30/60 disadvantage and required a single knockout blow not only to unbalance his opponent, but to that he would not get up on the count of ten. But the arsenal of low blows met, in effect, with the Sheinbaum wallwho disdainfully immediately deactivated the accusations and then went on to establish his position regarding the major national problems.

The debate showed a Gálvez Ruiz trained in the PAN gym that the boss Diego Fernández de Cevallos invented in the 1994 debate, when his histrionic, discursive and parliamentary capacity mercilessly crushed the official candidate Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León and the opposition candidate Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas who had arrived only protected by the bubble of his last name historic, but, hours later, Chief Diego fell into the perverse game of President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, left the space to capitalize on the victory in the debate, disappeared for a month and returned with the negotiated willingness to cede the presidential victory to Zedillo.

Gálvez Ruiz was not the Xóchitl that impacted the dispute for the candidacy and that led the PAN and the PRD to fail to fulfill their internal process commitments and removed their main figures from the game, so that the Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz model prefigured the anti-López Obrador and anti-Sheinbaum Pardo profile. But in the months of pre-campaign and campaign, Gálvez Ruiz was blurring Xóchitl and in the debate an opposition candidate in a Frankenstein model was seen.

Perhaps the best account of the failure of Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz is found in some surveys carried out on the fly that showed the surprising positioning of the emecista Jorge Álvarez Máynez, who took points from the opposition candidate and could not take spaces from the official candidate. Xóchitl had the challenge of erasing Máynez and Movimiento Ciudadano to avoid the distribution of votes between three candidates and create the conditions for a bipartisan election.

Sheinbaum came to the debate with the clarity that it would be two against one and she gave the impression that she would seem to be willing to sacrifice up to five percentage points of her advantage, avoiding the wear and tear of a debate that will force her to use part of her political capital by arguing tête-à-tête with each of the two opponents, but He found the easy way not to enter into a debate of attrition, to respond quickly and superficially and to focus on the sale of his project: the continuity of President López Obrador's social model, which represents the fundamental basis of his forward trend of votes.

Critics' expectations of the debate never took seriously the possibility of a Gálvez Ruiz upset against Sheinbaum and the official candidate's final bet was to emerge with her solid position of advantage in all the polls; That is to say, Xóchitl failed in her intention to de-study Morena's standard-bearer.