Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal spoke to the media on Friday, a day after she resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the Kisan Bills. Badal said that he was sad that his voice raised in support of the farmers was not heard and also asked the government to send these bills to the Parliamentary Committee for detailed deliberations. Badal said in an interview that I left my mother in the ICU of the hospital to perform the duty of participating in the Parliament debate on these three Bills and registering my protest. I then resigned in protest of these proposed Bills.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned after her husband and Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed these bills in the Lok Sabha on Thursday night. Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that the proposed bills would ruin the agricultural sector in Punjab and announced that Harsimrat Kaur Badal would step down as minister in the government in protest against these three bills. Harsimrat Kaur Badal first became Union Food Processing Minister in 2014 and remained with the ministry during the second term of the BJP-led NDA government starting in 2019. She said that she urges the government not to proceed on these bills without the consent of the farmers.

Badal said, ‘I have been opposing it since the ordinance came in the Council of Ministers. I was working as a bridge between the farmers and the government to remove all the doubts and fears of the farmers. I appeal to the government not to pursue these bills till all the apprehensions of the farmers are removed. ‘ He added, ‘I am deeply saddened that my voice was not heard in the Council of Ministers and the government did not send it to the Select Committee of Parliament for consultation with all stakeholders including farmers. If my voice had been heard, the farmers would not have come on the streets to protest. ‘ Badal said that the government should not insist on passing these Bills and these should be sent to the Select Committee of Parliament, so that it can be discussed with all stakeholders.

Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh called Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation a play. Reversing this, Kaur said that Amarinder Singh himself is the biggest playwright and the biggest liar. He said, ‘Amarinder Singh and Congress are talking double. When these ordinances were planned, all Chief Ministers were consulted and agreed. Also, these three bills were part of the Congress party’s manifesto for the 2017 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Badal said that Singh has failed to fulfill all other promises except this one promise of Congress party manifesto, as a result farmers in Punjab are on the streets.

Asked if Shiromani would also be out of the Akali Dal, he said that it was for the party to decide and all senior leaders would take a collective decision on the issue. Assembly elections are due in 2022 in Punjab. Harsimrat Kaur Badal recalled the decades-old cooperation between the two parties in her resignation letter to the Prime Minister. This alliance between the two parties was done during the time of Akali Dar Veteran leader Sardar Parkash Singh Badal and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He hoped that the two parties would continue to work together for community harmony and peace in Punjab.