On September 1, the start of the school year in France will be masked and that from middle school. The minimum age criterion retained by the authorities is eleven years for wearing a mask. An insufficient restriction for certain health professionals, who would like to impose the wearing of masks from six years old. “I think you have to wear the mask, because you can easily catch the Covid and pass it on to others“says a little girl.

“It might be awkward to breathe, especially in the winter, because you can’t pass the windows. Afterwards, if this is how we must avoid having the coronavirus, it can be done“, thinks another girl. Imposing the wearing of the mask from 6 years old, it is a sanitary evidence for the doctor Jonathan Fabre, general practitioner.”Conditions of promiscuity in schools […] require a mask“, he assures.

