A.On Friday the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) issued a warning. He dampened the expectation that one could “test oneself freely”, that is to say that one could move around completely freely after a negative corona test. Because even a negative test result does not rule out an infection, said Lothar Wieler.

Basically, his analysis is not very exciting because it is widely known. His remark was nevertheless remarkable, because the day before an interview with Angela Merkel had appeared in the FAZ, in which the Chancellor had also used the unusual word, just not as a warning: inextricably linked. “

Even if Merkel continued to urge caution and said that one had to first see which “buffers” could result from more testing, a new pitch can still be recognized. Wieler, the head of the institute, can stick to his strict course in the fight against the pandemic like many virologists or scientists from related disciplines.

Fighting pandemics in election campaign mode

Merkel is a politician. As such, at the end of the long FAZ conversation, she said that those politically active were trying to act responsibly. “But of course everyone wants to survive in election campaigns.” There are quite a few of them this year, not just the ones coming up for the summer before the general election. Three are already in full swing, because in two weeks, state parliaments will be elected in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, and local elections will take place in Hesse. “It would therefore be implausible to claim that it does not matter at all whether an election takes place or not,” said Merkel.

It has been ten months since the Chancellor complained about the “opening discussion orgies” that were also taking place among CDU party friends. One of those who this was aimed at was the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet, who is now also her successor in the CDU chairmanship with a chance of becoming a candidate for chancellor. At that time, the lockdown only lasted a good four weeks, the RKI had counted almost 140,000 corona infections and more than 4,000 deaths in connection with an infection. Individual districts already had incidences of well over 200 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants.

Merkel kept to her course of consistent restrictions against some resistance from the countries over the past year as best she could, even if she repeatedly came up against limits. When she was unable to prevail at the latest federal-state conference by postponing the school opening to the beginning of March, she made slightly sour remarks about the limits set by federalism.

But her current statements show that she – like the election campaigners in Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Baden-Württemberg – gives in to the unmistakable urge in the population for more openings and addresses them more openly than before. The social democratic coalition partner in the federal government also switched to election campaign mode by the beginning of the year at the latest. So far, however, the comrades have mainly attacked Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, because the Chancellor, who is no longer running in the Bundestag election and is very popular according to the polls, appears to be an unsuitable target.

Spahn and Wieler had come to the federal press conference on Friday, as they have for weeks, to report on the corona pandemic. The fact that they invited Lisa Federle to take a seat on the podium next to them was a signal that the mood was changing. Instead of promoting an ever longer lockdown with slogans to persevere, there is more intensive talk about the “tools” with whose help people should be given hope of easing, despite the slightly increasing incidence figures. It has been about vaccination since the end of last year. And because things are still going slowly, the new method of choice is testing.