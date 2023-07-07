LLast day before the summer holidays: the feeling of unrest that the students feel is also not unfamiliar to members of the Bundestag. And so the President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas (SPD) stated quite early in the Bundestag session on Friday morning: “The nerves here seem to be on edge shortly before the summer break.” She had just given her party friend Michael Schrodi a fine because he was verbally speaking in the direction of the Union faction distributed in such a way that Bas, with the severity of a class teacher, determined a “more than minor violation of the parliamentary order”. The reason for Schrodi’s outburst was that the Union had just forced a mutton jump. A vote was taken on whether Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) would be summoned to the meeting; he was absent, although the subject of LNG terminals was being discussed, but he was excused because he was speaking in the Bundesrat at the same time.

The union failed, a majority wanted to leave Habeck where he was. But the controversy continued. On the agenda was a motion from the Union factions. On the occasion of the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on Wednesday in the matter of the heating law, they demanded that the federal government make legislative projects possible in the future “in serious procedures with appropriate periods of time”. She also called for a “fundamental reboot” of the content of the law. This was followed by a debate in which fundamental issues relating to the relationship between the government and parliament, the coalition and the opposition, were discussed.

For Habeck, the delay is “not a broken leg”

The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz gave the traffic light coalition a bad report. They have made parliament “the place where debates are refused and where laws are pushed through”; the entire house had to lose the trust of the citizens. Merz reported that three out of four traffic light laws would be enforced with shorter deadlines. In the past few months, this problem has been addressed by Bundestag President Bas and Union politicians, but also by FDP politicians – but without much coming of it. The traffic light has now received its acknowledgment through the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court, which prevented the heating law from being passed before the summer break.

Habeck himself described the postponement as manageable on a talk show on Thursday evening; she was “not a broken leg”. Against the background of this classification, however, it is surprising with what vehemence he himself and the Green parliamentary group had pushed in recent weeks for the law to be passed before the summer break. After all, citizens and entrepreneurs need planning security, since the law is supposed to come into force as early as 2024. In addition, the debate had been “long enough” and the law “won’t get any better if you let it lie,” Habeck once said in June. This, in turn, sounded as if the government finally wanted to successfully clear up the annoying issue. Even Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had let it be known that “everyone involved” had the ambition to get the law through the Bundestag before the summer break.







Merz called on the government to take the Karlsruhe decision as an opportunity to make fundamental changes to the law. The fact that the traffic light factions decided to place the draft law unchanged on the agenda in the first week of the session after the summer testifies to “ignorance and disrespect”. This was contradicted for the Greens by their parliamentary director Till Steffen. The court did not criticize a word of the text of the draft law, he countered Merz. But Steffen also saw reason for the coalition’s self-criticism. You have to get better and get away from “that laws are being galloped through here”, a sentence that the FDP MP Frank Schäffler had formulated almost exactly word for word the day before, who, however, blamed the Greens for the fact that the traffic lights in the pig gallop was on the way. For his part, Steffen described as a mistake that the parliament had to deal with a bill that had already been controversial in the cabinet; Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had documented his skepticism in a protocol statement.

Other members of the coalition also took to putting up with the criticism of the procedure – although they didn’t have much else to do – and to promise improvement, but to praise the draft for the heating law as a success. Accordingly, a majority of the deputies voted against the present motion of the Union factions. Their MP Thomas Heilmann (CDU) had the floor almost at the end of the debate. It was he who initiated the Federal Constitutional Court’s decision. Heilmann appeared forgiving. All factions have said that they are not happy with the procedures. Now we could all change that together. “In every problem lies an opportunity.”