It is a bit like “talking about water while you are floating in a boat in the middle of the ocean,” notes Member of Parliament Steven van Weyenberg (D66). “We’re just in the middle of it.” Nevertheless, parliament will debate the future of the euro on Thursday. Fiery enthusiasm about the shared currency is lacking, but confidence is there.

“I would find it a pity if the discussion is about ‘in or out of the eurozone’,” says party leader Laurens Dassen of Volt prior to the debate. He has prepared himself for strong pleas against the shared currency, and speaks sternly to the House halfway through the debate. “Mr President, fear reigns in this debate. It is overflowing with gut feelings, half-truths and flat grassroots politics.”

Referendum

There are indeed parties that want to say goodbye to the euro. Both JA21 and the Van Haga faction would like to organize a referendum on whether the Netherlands sees a future in the euro. PVV and FVD see a Nexit in any case: exit from the entire European Union and therefore also from the euro. Then there are parties that would like to look at alternatives. BoerBurgerBeweging prefers to see a Northern and a Southern European currency. The SP thinks leaving the euro is a dangerous scenario, but does not see any point in staying either.

The reason for the debate is the future vision for the Economic and Monetary Union that Minister of Finance Sigrid Kaag (D66) already presented in September. Steps must be taken to make cooperation between the European member states less vulnerable, Kaag writes. For example, the countries must make new agreements on fiscal rules, and European cooperation between banks and capital markets must be expanded. At the same time, Kaag also emphasizes personal responsibility in her letter: member states must take the lead in reducing their debts.

The House already discussed the future vision a month ago in a round table discussion. Former Finance Minister Hans Hoogervorst (VVD) stated there that the Netherlands should at least investigate “the possibility of exiting the eurozone”. The reason for this is the government debt of countries in southern Europe, especially Italy, which he calls “unsustainable”.

‘Don’t turn back’

Yet the debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday is not, as Dassen had feared, about ‘in or out of the eurozone’. It is also no longer an option, says Member of Parliament Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks), among others. “We have beaten twenty eggs together, we cannot turn that back now,” he says in the debate. Those twenty eggs are the twenty European countries that have the euro as their payment currency.

Members of parliament hold debates about the euro more often, but these usually take place in smaller groups. Discussions about the Dutch contribution to the European meetings of finance ministers are usually attended by only a small delegation from the House, usually three or four MPs. The fact that they are no longer there is not necessarily due to disinterest, but is partly a result of the fragmentation in the House: small factions cannot be present everywhere. The Members of Parliament who are present at the euro debates often point out that they ‘regret’ or ‘still find it a pity’ that they have to debate in such a modest company.

Capital Market Union

Just in time for the debate appeared on the front page of Thursday morning The Financial Times a call from five presidents of European institutions to the European member states to speed up the European Capital Markets Union. The aim of the Capital Markets Union is to make it as easy as possible for investors and savers to invest in companies from other Member States. At the same time, the union should make it easier for companies to raise money in other EU states. This system has been in operation since 2015.

According to the five top European officials, including ECB President Christine Lagarde and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the capital markets union is essential. Europe and the world are committed to a green industrial transition in the coming years FD. If the European Union does not take the lead in this, they warn, it will harm the competitiveness of the union. Hence their call to invest the capital available to European investors in Europe.

Minister Kaag welcomes this call with relief, she says during the debate. Less enthusiastic is the independent MP Pieter Omtzigt: “I am in favor of investments in the Netherlands.” The majority of the House does support the European investment system: last Tuesday a motion was passed with a large majority to ‘proactively revive’ the capital markets union.