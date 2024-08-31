Marçal gained 36,700 followers and Tabata, 35,600 in one week; Datena, Nunes and Boulos had insignificant results

Candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, the businessman Pablo Marcal (PRTB) and federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) saw a significant increase in the number of followers on TikTok after clashes and exchanges of barbs on social media during the week.

THE Poder360 analyzed the profiles of the main candidates for Mayor of São Paulo from August 26 to August 30, 2024. During this period, the coach gained 36,700 followers on his profile reserve. Marçal had his official profiles banned by order of TRE-SP (São Paulo Regional Electoral Court) on August 24. Tabata gained 35,600 followers in the same period.

The current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and the presenter Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), on the other hand, had negligible results on the date analyzed. The economist Marina Helena (New) managed to grow on the platform, albeit timidly.

The capital of São Paulo has 28,003 voters under the age of 18. Those aged 18 to 24 number 958,388. This age group represents 3.95% of the electorate, according to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

According to report According to DataReportal, TikTok had almost 99 million users over the age of 18 in Brazil at the beginning of the year. The platform is behind only Instagram (134 million) and Facebook (111 million). The most active age group on the Chinese app is precisely Generation Z.

Despite the predominance of young users, however, the social network has also been gaining strength among the public aged 50 and over. In the electorate, the population of São Paulo aged 45 to 59 represents 25.65% of voters (2,391,215 voters).

WAY TO TALK TO YOUNG PEOPLE

The teacher of the MBA in Political Communication and Society ESPM (Higher School of Advertising and Marketing) and political strategist, Giuliano Salvanistates that social networks are a way for politicians to communicate with young people, as long as they have clear and attractive positions.

“It’s no use just dancing, sealing the deal or [fazer] joke, you also need to tell stories and express opinions”, declared.

He highlighted Pablo Marçal’s influence on this new type of digital communication that bypasses old campaign formats, such as free electoral propaganda. Marçal, for example, is not entitled to radio and television spots because he is part of a party (the PRTB) that did not meet the minimum requirements to have the ads.



“In São Paulo, it is clear that Marçal has understood the new social media game and that others are falling behind in the race for attention. It remains to be seen whether this will continue until the end.”said the professor.

MARÇAL BLOCKADE

The dispute gained momentum after the Electoral Court suspended the businessman’s profiles last Saturday (August 24). The action was filed by the PSB, Tabata’s party. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 69 kB).

The suspicion is that Marçal created a strategy to encourage users to post content that, if viewed well, would earn money for the poster. This tactic reportedly resulted in more than 2 billion views on TikTok and a significant increase in followers on Instagram, involving more than 5,000 people.

The origin of the financial resources used to pay participants in this strategy is questioned, as it may represent a type of electoral financing prohibited by law.

DEBATE ON THE SOCIAL MEDIA

After starting to fall in the polls and seeing the rise of the businessman, Tabata changed his content strategy in recent weeks.

If before the congresswoman focused on talking about her humble origins until she studied at Harvard and her work in Congress, now Tabata has also started producing advertising pieces with videos critical of Marçal. The attitude is similar to that of her opponent, who usually publishes clips criticizing the other candidates.

Node most viral video on your profilepublished on Monday (26.Aug), Tabata Marçal was once again associated with the PCC (First Capital Command), considered the country’s main criminal organization. The post had a wide reach and had 4.7 million views by Friday night (August 30).

Watch (3min45s):

On his backup profile, Marçal maintained a strategy similar to the one he used on the deactivated account, with viral cuts of interviews, debates he participated in and campaign events. The businessman has a regular average of around 100 thousand views per video.

Your widest reach publication was made on Thursday (29th August). In it, Marçal accuses Boulos of having unduly increased his own assets by 847%. “There’s something wrong. He doesn’t even work, but with the people’s money it’s easy”says the businessman. The video is a cut from Marçal’s participation in a podcast.

This report was written by editor Izabel Tinin and intern Lorranne Miranda under the supervision of editor Victor Schneider.