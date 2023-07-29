Carsten Richter is a master baker of the old school and yet very modern. From Wolfenbüttel, he manages an 85-year-old family business with 15 branches and 155 employees. The fourth generation of his sons is already working hard. Richter has invested heavily in his company, using 15 percent less gas and 20 percent less electricity than before. A solar system glitters on the roof, which the boss wants to expand, and he also plans to convert the vehicle fleet to electric cars. “In the long term, we want to become energy self-sufficient,” says the fifty-four-year-old. “However, that only works if the industrial bakeries don’t bowl us out of the market.”

He believes the danger is real because the burden on the trade is increasing. “The costs are exorbitant, but if I raise the prices, the customers will definitely go to the supermarket.” Expenses for electricity are rising particularly sharply.

The company consumes 750,000 kilowatt hours a year and could theoretically benefit from the federal government’s price brake. In practice, however, this does not work because the group is not considered in its entirety, but each operating unit individually. “Unlike many of our competitors, especially the big ones, we’re left out in the rain,” says Richter.

Habeck’s planned market intervention is controversial

As a family business owner, he doesn’t want to complain, but instead looks for solutions. One is that he no longer buys electricity through long-term contracts, but through his electricity supplier on the spot market. This has advantages and pitfalls, because the prices fluctuate greatly. The medium-sized company currently pays between 10.5 and 13 cents per kilowatt hour. “That’s not bad, but if Robert Habeck gets serious, I still have a huge competitive disadvantage.”







What he means are the Green Economics Minister’s considerations of introducing an industrial electricity price. This heavily subsidized “bridging electricity price” is intended to be 6 cents per kilowatt hour for a limited period of time for energy-intensive consumers up to a limited amount of electricity. That would be at least 40 percent less than what Richter pays. “Then, of all things, preference will be given to industrial bakeries, which make life difficult for us anyway,” he fears.

Habeck’s planned market intervention is controversial: because of the difficulties in delimitation and because of the distortions of competition, which judges dread on a small scale as well as the EU Commission on a large scale; because of the high public need for money of up to 30 billion euros; because of regulatory, climate and energy policy concerns. Because an artificially reduced tariff does not exactly encourage savings and may keep electricity producers and consumers alive who are not competitive.

The majority of the Advisory Council, the “economic experts”, reject the industrial electricity price, as does the Scientific Advisory Board in the Ministry of Finance. His boss, Christian Lindner (FDP), is antipodal to Habeck on this question in the usual way. He certainly doesn’t want to misuse the Economic Stabilization Fund. The SPD maneuvers around, its chairman Lars Klingbeil demands the industrial electricity price in agreement with the unions. But Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is skeptical about Brussels’ concerns. He himself had proposed a cap of 4 cents in the 2021 election campaign.