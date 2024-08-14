The article in the Civil Code that gave the green light to child marriage in Colombia was passed 137 years ago. It was 1887, just one year after the country passed a Political Constitution that declared the Catholic Church as the foundation of the State and its laws; one of them allows 15-year-old children to marry. This Wednesday, for the tenth time in almost two decades, Congress will try to change a regulation that has been in force for more than a century to prohibit minors from marrying, even with the consent and blessing of their parents.

Angela Anzola is the director of the Plan Foundation, a civil society organization that supports cases of violence against children and adolescents. One of the main promoters of the idea clarifies that the prohibition of child marriage is far from being the solution to the problems related to children’s rights, but what it represents is the beginning. “It would be a shield in terms of regulations that the country is indebted to. What follows is strengthening the pedagogy for boys and girls about their rights, their sexual and reproductive life and the ability to guarantee them an educational path.” Precisely, the educational issue led the Ministry of that portfolio to support the bill. This year it issued a concept that describes it as “urgent.”

According to The latest UNICEF report According to a report on child marriage in Colombia, published in September 2023, 198 minors were married in the country in 2021. The United Nations organization in charge of children’s rights classifies these unions as “violations of human rights” and recalls that one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals implies that by 2023 States must “eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage.” Although the entity does not have data from the last two years, its statistics record that 73.4% of girls married as minors in the country had married men who were at least 20 years older than them.

This is where the crux of the problem lies, Anzola warns: “This is a project with a gender focus because, although there are also children married as minors, the problem especially affects girls who end up in contexts of sexual and gender violence.” She says this because in Colombia only 8.1% of marriages with minors involve a child; almost 92% are girls.

UNICEF explains in its report that child marriage is a link in a series of broader problems. One is that the difficult socioeconomic conditions of girls and adolescents can lead to marriages with older men. Another is that these marriages lead to other difficulties in the access of girls to the educational system, especially in rural contexts, which in turn prevents them from planning life projects. And another is that social gender norms, which are reinforced in the most conservative cultures, frequently involve pregnancies at an early age. These are circular logics. “Teenage pregnancy is the cause of early unions and such child unions generate teenage pregnancies,” the document reads.

These facts and realities, among others, were read in the Congress of the Republic on August 6, when the discussion of the bill began in the First Commission of the Senate, a debate that was postponed and will resume this Wednesday. The legislative proposal came, this time, from the hands of congresswomen from the independent and government benches, such as Jennifer Pedraza (Dignity and Commitment) and Clara López (Historical Pact), but in the past it has been defended by politicians from all sides. The first to take the issue to Capitol Hill, in 2007, was the conservative Gabriel Zapata Correa. In 2015, the proposal was brought back to the table by the authorship of the right-wing former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez, the greatest opponent of Gustavo Petro, and other senators from his party, such as María del Rosario Guerra, Alfredo Ramos or Ernesto Macías.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

In 2020, after six failed attempts promoted by conservative and right-wing congressmen, the initiative reached more progressive sectors. A new project arrived that year with the signature of the then attorney general Fernando Carrillo and his colleague in the Ombudsman’s Office Carlos Negret, but it was also unsuccessful. In this tenth attempt, it was the left-wing bench that took the lead. The bill will have its third debate this Wednesday, after that initiative was already approved in the House of Representatives. Its future depends on the Senate, which is more distant from the ruling party.

The proposal comes with the support of a convergence of almost all political parties which, according to Senator Clara López, shows that “agreements are possible” and that, while the Government’s social reforms continue to fragment Congress, on other issues, even controversial ones, there are convergences from opposing perspectives. These pacts allowed López to lead a meeting on Monday with congressmen from different parties who have presented objections or suggestions to the project, with the aim of reaching consensus before the vote on Wednesday, and thus ensure the future of the project.

However, the voices against it have already generated noise. At the beginning of the debate, independent senator Humberto de la Calle publicly questioned whether parental consent was not enough for “genuine marriages between two children or an adult and a child.” For opposition senator Carlos Fernando Motoa, of Cambio Radical, it is reasonable that child marriage has the same requirements as employment for children and adolescents, which is parental permission. This newspaper sought out the two senators to understand their position on the issue, but they did not answer our questions.

The words of the two congressmen resonated strongly among their colleagues, especially among women. Several of them are those who have most defended the project, precisely because of a gender perspective such as that explained by Anzola, the director of the Plan Foundation. Paloma Valencia, a right-wing senator, told EL PAÍS that child marriage is actually “a form of pederasty that has been hidden under the authorization of parents.” And she assures that, although the speaker is now one of her opponents —Clara López—, she supports it because of what it represents in terms of guaranteeing rights. “In Colombia we still have adults who are forced to commit sexual acts with minors, but they are protected under the figure of marriage authorized by parents.”

Its relevance is not minor, among other things, because in the region underage marriage is only legal in Colombia and Argentina. For this reason, representative Jennifer Pedraza recalls that the discussion is essential in the eyes of the international community. “Colombia signed the commitment with the United Nations to eliminate child marriage and the UN Committee for the Defense of the Rights of the Child is coming to the country this year with the task of reviewing whether some of these recommendations have been implemented.” Accountability will be provided there.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.