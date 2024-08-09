Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 20:44

Study by FGV Comunicação Rio obtained exclusively by State reveals that former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB) was the focus of the biggest controversies in the first debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo. Author of attacks involving expressions such as “sugar eater” and “communist bumper”, the businessman was the protagonist of the main clashes of the night, especially with Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL).

“Topics addressed during the debate, such as urban mobility, education and urban violence, had little impact on social media. The exchange of accusations between candidates was the main driver of digital engagement, both in terms of impact among supporters and in the production of videos and content published on the candidates’ social media,” the report states.

The report by FGV Comunicação Rio analyzed posts on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube from the night of the Band television debate and the following morning. According to the study, despite having the support of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and leading the electoral race in the Datafolha poll, technically tied with Boulos, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, had a discreet presence on social media, even among right-wing supporters.

The candidates made 238 posts, generating 5.1 million interactions. Of these, 85% occurred on Instagram. Marçal was the candidate with the highest volume and engagement across all networks, with 91 posts in the period analyzed, followed by Boulos (61) and Tabata Amaral (49). Datena and Nunes had a modest performance across all platforms.

“Regarding the content, there is a relevant difference in the approach between the candidates: while Tabata and Boulos use the network to confirm and prove accusations against Marçal, the PRTB candidate invests in an intense production of cuts with negative propaganda against opponents based on controversies generated in the debate itself, without activating the element of proof of the accusations and betting on reinforcing the image that he would have ‘defeated’ his opponents”, states the report.

The exchange of accusations between the candidates during the debate also gained prominence on the networks, highlighting the connection between the candidates’ performance and their digital strategies, says the study.

In this context, Marçal’s speech calling Boulos a “sugar eater” had a great impact among his supporters. Associations between Boulos, Datena and President Lula (PT) were also widely shared by Marçal’s supporters. On the other hand, Boulos’ followers publicized a sentence in which Marçal was convicted of qualified theft and intensified criticism of Nunes’ administration, focusing on suspicions of irregularities in São Paulo City Hall’s bidding processes.

Despite the diversity of candidates, the debate in X was divided into two groups, according to the report. The conservative camp, in blue (see photo below), mobilized 50.5% of interactions and 46.3% of profiles, while the progressive camp, in orange, totaled 41.4% of interactions and 40.8% of profiles:

Fragmented right on the networks

Despite having the support of Jair Bolsonaro and leading the race for mayor of São Paulo, tied with Boulos in the latest Datafolha poll, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, had a discreet performance on social media, even among right-wing supporters. “Profiles of great relevance in the defense of the former president, on different networks, joined in the positive repercussion of Marçal’s speeches, especially motivated by the acidic and accusatory language against his opponents. This trend had already been observed throughout the pre-campaign, but intensified during the debate, opening up uncertainty regarding the engagement around Nunes’ candidacy”, states the report.

Boulos, on the other hand, seems to be able to unite the progressive camp, according to an analysis of Facebook posts. In addition to sharing polls that show the candidate’s strength at the polls, Boulos’ campaign and supporters are resorting to more humorous rhetoric, using iconographic montages, and combative rhetoric, highlighting mainly the clashes with Marçal.