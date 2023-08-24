US ELECTIONS 2024



Eight pre-candidates who aspire to the nomination of the Republican Party, to dispute the Presidency in the 2024 elections against the designated one from the Democratic bench, exchanged criticism in the first debate, facing the White House, on the night of Wednesday, August 23 . Those who seek to be the alternative to Donald Trump debated, while the former president was absent and, instead, broadcast an interview on social networks with which he captured the attention of viewers.

The Republican presidential candidates who seek to become the main alternative to Donald Trump debated, at times acrimoniously, around abortion, the United States’ support for Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion and the future of the conservative caucus. during the first GOP debate of the 2024 campaign.

But in what is arguably the most consequential decision facing the political movement, virtually all of them said they would support the controversial former president, who faces four criminal charges, should he be nominated, even if he were found guilty in court. .

It was a reminder of the power Trump still enjoys within the party, even after he chose to sit out the face-off in Milwaukee, arguing there was no point in participating because of his significant lead in the polls.

With less than five months to go before the Iowa caucuses kick off the Republican Party’s presidential nomination process, the debate was a decisive opportunity for the candidates to step up and present themselves as an alternative to Trump.

For Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced his campaign to much fanfare last May but has been unable to build any momentum, it was a chance to show he deserves to keep his No. 1 spot.

But DeSantis was at times overshadowed by challengers who rank way down in the polls, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who tried to use the event, organized by ‘Fox News’. ‘, to perform before millions of viewers and create the kind of viral moment that breathes life into a campaign entering its critical phase.

Although the participants shouted at each other — often silencing moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as they tried to maintain control — all of them, with two exceptions, said they would support Trump’s candidacy, even if he is found guilty.

The issue came up nearly an hour after the first Republican debate began, held a day before the former president was set to turn himself in to Georgia authorities on 13 charges, accused of trying to reverse the 2020 election in that state.

The moderators were a little afraid to even bring up the subject of a nominee possibly going to jail, saying they would discuss the obvious topic of the absentee contender “briefly.”

“Someone needs to stop normalizing inappropriate behavior. Regardless of whether or not they believe the criminal charges are appropriate, the behavior is well below the office of president of the United States,” said former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has become one of Trump’s fiercest critics. and he was just one of two candidates who did not raise their hand when asked if they would support him. Boos against Christie were not long in coming.

DeSantis, who ranks second in polls well behind Trump, was one of those who raised his hand. He noted that Pence “did his duty” on Jan. 6, 2021, when he refused to participate in the then-president and re-election hopeful’s plan to reverse the vote, but still asked the presenters to change the subject.

“This election is not about January 6, 2021. It is about January 20, 2025, when the next president takes office,” he asserted.

War in Ukraine and abortion, issues of division between the candidates

Even without Trump, the debate demonstrated sharp divisions within the Republican party that fueled debate on issues like Russia’s war in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion nearly 18 months ago.

Both DeSantis and Ramaswamy said they were opposed to more funding for kyiv, arguing that the money should be spent on securing the US border against drug and human smuggling.

“As president of the United States, your first obligation is to defend our country and its people,” DeSantis said, pointing out criticism of the government of current President Joe Biden.

Ramaswamy compared support for Ukraine to “unfortunate” US military interventions in Iraq and Vietnam.

Christie, Pence and former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley called supporting the invaded nation a moral obligation and national security imperative, warning that the Russian president will continue his aggression if he succeeds in Ukraine, potentially threatening to the allies of the United States.

“Anyone who thinks we can’t solve the problems here in America and lead the free world has a small vision of the greatest nation in the world,” Pence said.

The candidates also sparred over abortion, underscoring challenges from the conservative caucus on the issue after the Supreme Court struck down legislation known as Roe v. Wade last year.

All of the contenders for the Republican nomination identified themselves as “pro-life” but disagreed on when the restrictions should go into effect after the court ended the constitutional right to voluntary termination of pregnancy, sparking a wave of restrictions on the Republican-led states.

DeSantis again declined to say whether or not he supports a federal ban.

“I will be on the side of life. Look, I understand that Wisconsin will do it differently than Texas. I understand that Iowa and New Hampshire are going to be different, but I will support the cause of life as Governor and as President,” she declared.

Haley, who has said she would “absolutely” sign a 15-week federal ban, argued for consensus, saying banning the procedure nationwide would be highly unlikely without more Republicans in Congress.

“Consensus is the opposite of leadership,” countered Pence, who has made his opposition to abortion rights a central tenet of his campaign. Pence supports a federal ban on abortion at six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant, and has called for backing a national ban of at least 15 weeks.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also responded to those who argued that the issue should be left to the states. “We cannot allow states like California, New York and Illinois to perform abortions on demand up to the day of birth. That is immoral, it is unethical, it is wrong,” he stated.

200M views. Tucker vs. Trump is easily the most watched interview in history. Broadcast with no ad breaks, no corporate filter & no censorship. Just raw, fascinating insight & honesty that users devour. X is Breaking the media landscape—forever. Wow.pic.twitter.com/2031qFyz2O — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023



Although former President Donald Trump made the decision to skip the debate and instead broadcast an interview on social media, he was one of the biggest players. The faceoff took place five months before the first race for the Republican presidential nomination in Iowa and more than 14 months before the election.