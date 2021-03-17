11:19

“I have more courage and leadership than you, Mr. López Miras,” says Conesa.

11:18

It is Diego Conesa’s turn again: “This is a corrupt government. Because transfuguismo is corruption.”

11:17

López Miras ends his speech: “The success of this task, that of ending the pandemic, only depends on one thing: the conviction that it is the only thing that worries Murcians.”

11:16

López Miras: “Insisting, at this time, on a motion of censure, is a moral problem. It is more than that. They have forgotten that 1,500,000 Murcians want to see their politicians working together. Even so, they have my hand out to get out of this crisis “.

11:15

You look: “We will fight in time and out of time. There is no pandemic that can with the spirit of improvement of Murcia. We will fight so that in 2023 we are better than 4 years before.”

11:13

“I want to thank the Cs deputies who want and defend this political project. Also to the Vox deputies for their work. All of you must be essential in the political project that I preside,” says López Miras.

11:11

The President of the Region defends the work and the figure of the mayor of Murcia: “You want to remove a leader who is loved by almost everyone with his long-awaited change of cards.”

11:10

“The urgent thing now is to approve a budget. Let’s together achieve fair financing for the Region of Murcia. Let’s support the mayors, without wanting to move the armchair from a distance. From the basement of Mr. Sánchez. From the basement of the sewers on the left” , says López Miras.

11:06

The pandemic is fully involved in the debate: “Here we continue to act while Sánchez and his partners put themselves in profile, sent us to the streets to enjoy and send triumphant messages. Meanwhile, we work with our heads,” says Miras.

11:03

You look: “You -for Conesa and Vidal- have fought to ‘squat’ with the Government of the Region of Murcia.”

11:02

López Miras, to Martínez Vidal: “His lust for power has destroyed a party in which there are valid and much-needed people. People who have shown their courage, their integrity and who will contribute to making their land better.”

10:58

You look at Conesa: “The chewing gum of corruption that he wants to stretch, I don’t know if it is the one that affects himself. The only alleged corrupt person in this chamber is you. You are the one who is closest.”

10:56

“The word is what a good person maintains even in its last consequences. There are no more turncoats here than you, Mrs. Martínez Vidal,” says López Miras.

10:55

“The sum of two programs, of two parties, enriched us. That’s what I thought. I thought we were the Government of the Region and we were two opposing formations. At least that’s how I believed it. But someone preferred to break the deck without respecting Murcians” , says López Miras.

10:52

You look: “They have dynamited a pact that was working well. A pact that sought to join forces, more necessary than ever.”

10:51

López Miras: “The institutions are there to save lives and not to look for armchairs.”

10:49

After the intervention of the secretary general of the PSRM, it is the turn of the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras.

10:48

“We defend the dignity of the institutions. We resign ourselves to the continued staining of the good name of the Region. We ask those who believe in the regeneration of the Community to support this motion of censure. If it does not go ahead, corruption will win. Human misery and the poorest cowardice. The Region of Murcia and its people always come first. ” Conesa ends.

10:46

“It is the moment of responsibility, coherence and generosity. Faced with those who insist on insulting me, I feel stronger every day to demonstrate what I am and what they taught me at home. That is why I have refused to enter a government of PSOE and Ciudadanos. They will never buy from me. I’m from Murcia before anything else, “says Conesa.

10:44

Alberto Castillo, to Conesa after criticizing his possible abstention: “I consider this an attack on the institution. The honor of the presidency is being called into question. Respect the rostrum and the institution. You may disrespect the president of this parliament outside of this building, but not in here. ”

10:41

Conesa addresses Juan José Molina and Martínez Vidal: “Thank you Mr. Molina and Mrs. Martinez Vidal for putting up with the pressure they have around them, which we are aware that it is enormous.”

10:39

Alberto Castillo again asks for silence and respect: “Let the participants speak in the rostrum.”

10:39

“Do you want to go down in history like those defectors who, by saving their skin for a few months, disappointed the citizens who brought them here? Think about it,” adds Conesa.

10:37

The leader of the PSOE, Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez: “You have chosen the path of shame. Your behavior is an indecent action. It is an unworthy decision. It is the biggest scam committed in the Community. You are turncoats” .

10:35

Conesa: “They have made the Government a farmhouse in which they can do and undo at will. We are going to stretch the chewing gum of corruption to the end. They have crossed all the red lines. The Region does not deserve to have its image stained any more” .

10:33

“This legislature requires the maximum collaboration and loyalty between institutions and the 45 city councils of the Community. I have offered my hand and proposals of all kinds that have been rejected. You, López Miras, have been unable to listen to all our ideas offered by and for the citizens of the Region of Murcia “, says Diego Conesa.

10:30

Conesa: “They have been more concerned with meeting the demands of some than with serving the majority.”

10:29

“The breaches of the agreements by the PP Government make this motion of censure even more necessary. The lack of transparency, rigor and control of vaccination. López Miras’ management must be censored,” adds Diego Conesa.

10:27

“Regeneration or corruption. Those are the only two options,” says Conesa.

10:26

Alberto Castillo demands respect and silence in the courtyard of the Assembly after some deputies reproached some of Conesa’s words.

10:25

Diego Conesa: “They have been weeks of embarrassment and indignation with his disastrous management of the health crisis that ends with the purchase of three deputies.”

10:24

Conesa insists: “This is a corrupt government. Corruption in streaming and raw meat deserves this motion of censure. López Miras, you are not a worthy president for the Region.”

10:22

The leader of the PSOE in the Region, to López Miras: “You bribe, corrupt and buy people.”

10:20

Diego Conesa: “The May 2019 elections opened a possibility of abandoning corruption and recovering the dignity of our institutions.”

10:18

Conesa: “The private interests of the PP have damaged the image of the Region of Murcia. They are responsible for leading us to economic and environmental ruin.”

10:17

The secretary general of the PSRM: “There is no other way to defend the prestige of the Community than to put an end to the Government of the Popular Party. It is an indecent and immoral government. An executive fruit of corruption.”

10:15

Conesa: “The reputation of the Region has been beaten.”

10:14

Diego Conesa: “The Region of Murcia needs a deep political, social and moral regeneration”.

10:12

Alberto Castillo opens the plenary session.

10:11

The deputies observe a minute of silence for the victims of the pandemic.

10:09

The leader of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, will be the first to speak in the first debate session of the motion of censure.

10:07

The deputies of the different political formations of the Region of Murcia are gradually accessing the patio of the Regional Assembly.

10:04

Diego Conesa and Ana Martínez Vidal sign the government program that they will follow if the motion of censure is successful. PHOTO: JM Rodríguez / AGM

09:51

Starting at 10:00 am, the plenary session will begin in the Regional Assembly.

09:49

The appearance of Diego Conesa and Ana Martínez Vidal concludes. The PSRM secretary general did not speak to the media and limited himself to signing the document that includes the government program.

09:48

“I appeal to the loyalty of Alberto Castillo with his party and with the citizens of the Region of Murcia,” concludes the regional coordinator of Citizens.

09:46

Vidal: “There will be no one who is not from the PSOE or Citizens. We have not met with any deputy from another party.”

09:45

Vidal: “I have received calls from the PP demanding that I withdraw this motion of censure against Fernando López Miras.”

09:44

Rescue plan for hospitality, commerce and tourism; the return of the presence to the classrooms; a plan to complete the Mediterranean Corridor; the arrival of the AVE to the Region; the shielding of the Tajo-Segura Trasvaje, and the Mar Menor, main axes of the government program presented by Conesa and Martínez Vidal.

09:41

Ana Martínez Vidal: “We have come to defend a motion of censure that is essential for the Region of Murcia. It is a historic opportunity to end 26 years of government by the Popular Party. We are not going to back down despite the threats received.”