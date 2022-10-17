





In the inaugural debate of the second round, which takes place on the night of this Sunday, 16, at the headquarters of TV Bandeirantes, the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wears a brooch symbol of the fight against child sexual exploitation on his jacket. .

The symbol is a flower and alludes to the National Mobilization Campaign to Combat Sexual Violence against Children and Adolescents.

The brooch is worn by Lula on the weekend in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election and rival of the PT, was accused on social networks of pedophilia after saying that he “painted a climate” when meeting 15-year-old Venezuelan girls. , allegedly in a situation of illegal prostitution, on the outskirts of Brasília.







