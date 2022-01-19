ATurkey is listening to the powerful voice of former admiral Cihat Yayci. For Yayci was the celebrated creator of the “Blue Fatherland” doctrine, which underlies Ankara’s aggressive policies in the eastern Mediterranean. This doctrine declares parts of the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas, which are assigned to other states under international law, to be Turkish maritime sovereignty. In recent years, it has become the official policy of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government. Yayci is one of Turkey’s most important strategic thinkers, and his statements carry weight. An interview by Yayci, who retired from military service two years ago and has taken over the management of a think tank, is now causing a stir. In the conversation, he commented on the consequences of the unrest in Kazakhstan for Turkey and spoke primarily about their suppression.

In a long interview with the Islamist-nationalist daily newspaper Yeni Akit, he called for all Turkic states to set up an army so that they could take care of their own security. He calls them the “Turan Army” after the mythical homeland of the Turkic peoples. His demand was triggered by the fact that the troops of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (ODKB), which put down the unrest, also include Armenian units. This is a development from which the entire Turkish world should learn lessons. The composition and actions of the ODKB intervention group in Kazakhstan have become a “worrying problem” for Kazakhstan’s national future as well as for the integration of the Turkish world, Yayci said.