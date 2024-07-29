It all began in the Palatinate. In 1931, the first wine queen was crowned in Neustadt an der Weinstraße. She was supposed to draw attention to the wine-growing region and thus increase sales for winemakers. This worked so well that other wine-growing regions soon appointed their own queens. There has been a German wine queen since 1950, and the coronation took place in Neustadt. It is precisely there that the tradition of the Palatinate wine queen is now set to end. Pfalzwein eV, which is responsible for marketing and therefore also for the wine queen as the most important marketing instrument, announced a few days ago that it would like to appoint a “Palatinate wine ambassador” in the future.