From: Sandra Kathe

The debate on the introduction of compulsory vaccination starts in the Bundestag today. Because the issue is polarizing, some MEPs have proposed a middle ground.

Today, for the first time, the Bundestag is debating in detail the introduction of a general obligation to vaccinate in Germany.

Their supporters see it as a necessary measure to significantly increase the vaccination rate in the fight against the virus and thus the corona-Pandemic* under control.

The so-called orientation debate today is not yet based on a concrete draft law.

Berlin – For weeks there has been a controversial discussion about the introduction of a general obligation to vaccinate. Now the Bundestag is debating the topic for the first time. The deliberations begin today at 3 p.m. and are scheduled to last three hours. This is a so-called orientation debate. This is not yet based on a concrete draft law. Like from a list of speakers SPDparliamentary group* becomes Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* take the floor in the debate as an SPD deputy – chancellor Olaf Scholz* on the other hand not.

Before the first Bundestag debate, numerous members of parliament and associations had already taken a position. From MPs of greens* as well as the FDP* there is a first suggestion for a compromise. A group of MPs around the FDP politician Andrew Ullmann proposed compulsory vaccination for people over 50. “We would like to promote the middle course in the mandatory vaccination debate and make it capable of winning a majority,” they said together on Tuesday. Her proposal includes two measures: a mandatory, professional and personal consultation for all adult unvaccinated people and an obligation to provide proof of vaccination from the age of 50. In this way, “a maximum effect should be achieved with a milder state intervention”.

The decision on compulsory vaccination in Germany will start on Wednesday in the Bundestag with an orientation debate. (symbol photo) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Vaccination debate: Difficult “medical-ethical question” causes different positions

In addition to this proposal, a vaccination requirement for all adults who are eligible for vaccination, as well as a motion by MPs who are clearly opposed to a general vaccination requirement, have been up for debate. Within the parties of the traffic light coalition, there have been loud voices about this for weeks, especially in the FDP camp debates about different positions*.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr pointed out that the arguments for and against compulsory vaccination from his party would also be discussed in the debate on Wednesday. The obligation to vaccinate is a difficult “medical-ethical question that has to be weighed up from all sides”. Dürr specifically warned the Union parties CDU* and CSU* to participate in the substantive debate.

Orientation debate on compulsory vaccination in the Bundestag: Many MPs are in favor

This has been criticizing the federal government for some time for its handling of the subject of compulsory vaccination and has repeatedly called for a specification from the federal government. Due to the strongly contrasting positions in Parliament and society, this had deliberately spoken out in favor of an application from Parliament and a free vote without party pressure. The orientation debate, with which the treatment of the topic in Parliament begins, should be the first step.

Given the Concerns about compulsory vaccination* Greens parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann emphasized in parts of the population that she welcomes the broad debate on the topic in Parliament. She herself considers the general obligation to vaccinate to protect vulnerable groups to be sensible. Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens) urged compulsory vaccination for everyone over 18 on the t-online.de portal, otherwise the proportion of vaccinated would be too low to overcome the pandemic.

Debate on compulsory vaccination: SPD MPs argue different opinions

From the ranks of the SPD, both Olaf Scholz and Karl Lauterbach have repeatedly spoken out in favor of introducing compulsory vaccination. The SPD is ready to speak openly to everyone about their reservations about vaccination and compulsory vaccination, said the party’s parliamentary group leader, Rolf Mützenich. The orientation debate in the Bundestag is all the more important “that they also see that parliamentary democracy is struggling for this”. The SPD wants to nominate twelve speakers with different opinions.

Left faction leader Amira Mohamed Ali distanced himself from compulsory vaccination. Experience with the current Omikron variant would have to be taken into account, she said in Berlin. "Vaccination isn't as effective at curbing the spread of infection," she pointed out. However, it remains important to increase the vaccination rate.