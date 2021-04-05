The vaccine is immunizing the world population against the coronavirus at different speeds and Spain is considering more than one way to achieve this: Puncture or inhalation?

The Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) -the equivalent of our Conicet- is working on the development of a vaccine that, instead of being an intramuscular injection, be nasal.

According to Luis Enjuanes, the researcher at the National Center for Biotechnology at the head of the team that is designing this intranasal vaccine, it would be effective with a single dose and it could be ready by the first quarter of next year.

The nasal vaccine aims to give greater protection to the respiratory tract, the main entry point for the virus.

“Drug safety agencies prefer intramuscular, which has been used more and is safe. However, it is not the most appropriate because it induces a general immunity in the whole organism, systemic, and less strong in the mucous membranes – maintains the virologist on the CSIC website, which depends on the Ministry of Science and Innovation of Spain-. The mucous membranes (nasal, ocular, respiratory, etc.) They are open spaces to the outside and immunity in these areas is better induced locally, presenting there the antigen (the substance that provokes the immune response, that is, the vaccine). This virus enters our body primarily through the respiratory tract, therefore, if you administer the vaccine intranasally, you immunize that area and the protection is greater. “

Certainties

“We will come out later, but with everything updated”, says Enjuanes about the trials that they will carry out and that will include the mutations of the Sars-Cov-2 variants from the United Kingdom, that of South Africa and that of Brazil.

“Ours is an original vaccine, none of this type has been made. It is based on the genetic manipulation of the virus itself, says the 76-year-old virologist. We have taken a collection of genes from the virus genome. As a result, it is no longer a virus because it cannot spread and infect people or animals. That gives us the assurance that it will not revert to a virulent entity ”.

While DNA is what contains genetic information, RNA is what allows these data to be understood by cells. In this vaccine, the dose of RNA that is applied, according to Enjuanes, can be multiplied by 5,000 within the body at the same time that it can generate a sterilizing immunity, that is, it avoids not only the disease, but also becoming infected and contagious.

Doubts

“The idea is very good. The problem is that the immunity in the mucosa lasts less time than systemic immunity, that of the whole body ”, he says to Clarion the Spanish virologist Estanislao Nistal Villán.

“In the United States there is experience with inhaled vaccines. It is a flu vaccine that in Europe is recommended for young children but, perhaps due to ignorance, it is not used much ”, adds Nistal Villán, who teaches Microbiology at the Faculty of Pharmacy of the CEU San Pablo University in Madrid.

“It is a flu vaccine based on an attenuated virus, which contains a virus that is capable of replicating at low temperatures. It is based on the fact that, in our upper respiratory tract, the temperature is lower and that allows the virus to replicate at that temperature ”, explains virologist Nistal Villán.

“But when the virus goes down into the lung and the body temperature rises, the virus does not replicate. That specificity is what induces a local immunity, an immunization in the mucosa and the production of antibodies in the mucosa is what would prevent the virus from entering the body but it would be shorter”, Says Nistal Villán, which has its own outreach program –Deciphering the virus– which can be followed online or in podcast format: every two weeks and conducted by journalists from the online newspaper The confidential specialized in scientific topics, Nistal Villán debates with colleagues about the universe of viruses.

