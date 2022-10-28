The candidates for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (EN) and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), preferred to focus on criticizing or exalting the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) than to present proposals to the State during the participation of both in the debate held by the TV Globo this Thursday (27.Oct.2022).

During the program, Haddad, former mayor of the capital of São Paulo, cited the federal government in several statements about the covid-19 pandemic and hunger in the country. The PT accused the president of having delayed the delivery of oxygen to Manaus (AM) and said that the Chief Executive “harmed” the image and morals of Brazil. “Bolsonaro made many wrong decisions in the pandemic”declared.

Haddad added that Bolsonaro “debauched” from the Butantan Institute, responsible for producing the vaccine against covid CoronaVac in partnership with the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, and said that the government was in “crossed arms” during the tragedy that has already left more than 687,000 dead in the country.

In response to the former mayor’s accusations, Tarcísio said that, due to the distance and the large number of respirators that would be transported, the government had to opt for land and river trips, which caused the delivery of oxygen to be delayed in the state. from Amazon.

The PT countered by saying that the volume did not justify the delay and that the government has a fleet of FAB (Brazilian Air Force) planes to transport ministers and military that could have taken the respirators. “People were suffocating in Manaus”highlighted.

In addition to talking about the management of covid-19, Haddad also touched on the topic of hunger when asked by Tarcísio, Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Infrastructure, about agribusiness. The PT said that, during PT governments, there was an advance in family farming and it was the time for more exports from the country, but that the biggest difference to the current management was the look at food.

“You have frozen the per capita of lunch for 5 years. Now it’s juice and crackers. Cookie, as you like to say”, mocked the PT with the fact that Tarcísio is from Rio de Janeiro, despite being a candidate for São Paulo. Haddad also said that the “Bolsonaro’s world” does not exist either in Brazil or in São Paulo and that people were in need.

Haddad also criticized the rapporteur’s amendments – dubbed the “secret budget” because they are not detailed in the budget execution control system. “That’s what you understand. Where the money goes, nobody knows. But for medicine, for home and for lunch, it’s not”declared.

The PT said he had not yet met “no one more cruel to the poor” than Economy Minister Paulo Guedes due to the fact that, according to him, the minimum wage has not had any real increase during the last 4 years.

In response to the amount of criticism from Haddad to the government, Tarcísio spoke of the “fixation” of the opponent in speaking of the current president: “You have a fixation on talking about the federal government, Haddad, on talking about President Bolsonaro, who I think you should run again for the Presidency of the Republic. You competed in 2018, you weren’t successful, you lost to President Bolsonaro, but it seems to me that you haven’t gotten used to the idea. From candidate to candidate for the government of São Paulo: overcome, Haddad”.

Despite Tarcísio’s speech in relation to the times that the PT mentioned the chief of the Executive, the former minister also cited several times the achievements of Jair Bolsonaro, such as the fact that the current administration launched in 2022 one of the “bigger” Safra Plans in history, with a value 36% higher than last year.

The former minister also highlighted the reduction of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) as a measure by Bolsonaro to face the high price of fuel and reduce inflation.

As one of his proposals, Tarcísio spoke of elevating the career of a doctor to a career of State. However, the proposal is also in Bolsonaro’s government plan for the 2022 elections.

Tarcísio also mentioned the “Leadership Training” of the Bolsonaro government for having some of his allies elected to the Federal Senate, such as the former secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries, Jorge Seif (PL-SC); the minister of agriculture, Teresa Cristina (PP-MS); the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves (Republicans-DF); and the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN).

Paraisópolis case

During the debate, Haddad also mentioned several times the shooting that interrupted a campaign event held by Tarcísio in Paraisópolis, a community in the South Zone of São Paulo. The episode took place on October 17 and the SSP-SP (Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo) did not consider the possibility of an attack.

The PT quoted the newspaper article Folha de S. Paulo which says that Tarcísio’s campaign team asked the cameraman of the Young panwho was at the scene, to erase the images taken by him during the event.

“Do you think that companion of yours acted correctly to determine, to constrain a professional of the press to delete images of an event where a homicide took place in circumstances that are being investigated? Does transparency apply to everyone?”, asked Haddad.

before accused of fake news by the bolsonarista, the PT candidate cited the website intercept: “Today, if people went to The Intercept, they’re going to see a number of things and you’re going to say it’s in my mouth”. O intercept published this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) a report that states that witnesses claim that one of Tarcísio’s security guards killed an unarmed man in Paraisópolis.

In response to Haddad, the candidate nominated by Bolsonaro said that the request for the images to be deleted was made inside the campaign office and stated that the cameraman was there because the team “Leave no one behind”. Tarcísio also said that he regretted that Haddad was using the episode to make “sensationalism”.

According to the former minister, the request was made to “protect” the people who were there and to preserve their identities.