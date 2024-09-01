Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 20:44

The debate between the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, promoted by TV Gazeta in partnership with the channel MyNewsended at 8:30 pm this Sunday, September 1st. The debate was marked by a series of confrontations and mutual insults, with few moments dedicated to the discussion of proposals.

Candidates Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), José Luiz Datena (PSDB), Pablo Marçal (PRTB), Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Tabata Amaral (PSB) participated in the event.

Although there was time to address specific topics, interventions often veered into personal attacks.

After a tense third block, which ended with provocations and barbs between candidates Pablo Marçal and José Luiz Datena, the fourth and penultimate block of the debate was one of the few in which candidates presented proposals on concerns raised by citizens on social media.

Specifically in this fourth block, the five candidates were questioned and did not interact with each other. The topics were Cracolândia, technology in classrooms, janitorial services, health and bike paths.

Ricardo Nunes was asked about Cracolândia and took a stand against drug use. He defended care for the drug-using population.

José Luiz Datena was interviewed about the use of technology in classrooms and responded that “the machine cannot take over the professional”, despite defending the use of new technologies in education.

Pablo Marçal was asked about cycle paths, but did not respond on this subject, limiting himself to accusing Fernando Haddad’s administration of alleged irregularities in the definition of cycle paths.

The two main proposals were presented by Tabata Amaral and Guilherme Boulos.

The first suggested what it called a Citizenship Passport, which provides for the granting of points to people for activities such as delivering trash to recycling bins, maintaining their sidewalks, among others. These points can be used to obtain advantages in purchasing cultural events, such as concerts and other activities.

Boulos spoke about health and proposed a Health Poupatempo to combat the waiting lists for exams and consultations in the public health system. The units of this Health Poupatempo would be modeled on Poupatempo, which facilitates citizens’ access to services such as issuing documents, for example.