A debate in the French parliament was halted on Thursday after far-right politician Grégoire de Fournas shouted to his black colleague Carlos Martens Bilongo “Let them return to Africa”. This happened during a speech by Bilongo in which he criticized French immigration policy. “Racism has no place in this democracy,” French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said of the incident.
