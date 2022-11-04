A debate in the French parliament was halted on Thursday after far-right politician Grégoire de Fournas shouted to his black colleague Carlos Martens Bilongo “Let them return to Africa”. This happened during a speech by Bilongo in which he criticized French immigration policy. “Racism has no place in this democracy,” French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said of the incident.

#Debate #French #parliament #suspended #rightwing #politician #shouts #return #Africa