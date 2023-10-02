The candidates Daniel Noboa and Luisa González, during this Sunday’s debate. HANDOUT (via REUTERS)

The last debate before Ecuador’s presidential elections, on October 15, was inconsequential. With hardly any discussion, proposals were put on the table that were impossible to fulfill in a year and a half of mandate, which is the time that whoever wins the elections in two weeks will have to govern. Daniel Noboa and Luisa González responded in two hours on four thematic axes: economy, security, social and political. It was a slow debate without clear ideas between the political heirs of Rafael Correa and Álvaro Noboa – father of the candidate – who 17 years ago faced each other in a similar scenario that defined the 2006 elections in favor of Correism.

This Sunday it is difficult to imagine that the debate is going to decide the race. The rigid format proposed by the Debate Committee of the Electoral Council did not allow for discussion, nor did the candidates dare to ask uncomfortable questions. Time passed between a list of problems and possible solutions without depth or the passion necessary to capture that important group of undecided people that exceeds 37%, according to the pollster Cedatos. The intention of the vote is led by the candidate of the ADN alliance, Noboa, with 44% compared to the candidate of the Citizen Revolution, with 32%, according to the Opinion Profiles survey.

The space served for González to let go of his leader and mentor Rafael Correa for the first time. “I want to ratify that the candidate for the presidency of the Republic is me, Luisa González, not Rafael Correa,” she said about whom she had promised to name as his main advisor if he won the Presidency. Noboa, also in his search for his own personality, also did not want to refer to his father, who was a candidate for Carondelet five times and is a well-known politician throughout the country in the face of the unknowns generated by his son, who reached the second round by surprise. August 20.

The first critical moment was caused by Noboa when he asked his opponent how long it would take to de-dollarize Ecuador, “following the recommendations of the Puebla Group, and its leader, Rafael Correa?” This is one of the most sensitive issues in economics for Ecuadorians. Noboa was trying to attack the statements made by the vice presidential candidate for the Citizen Revolution, Andrés Arauz, who has talked about incorporating “equalization,” an electronic currency for payments and transactions. González smiled and responded: “In the Puebla Group there was talk of a global trade payment system, I am going to inject resources into the economy, strengthen the national industry to strengthen dollarization.”

When the time came to talk about security, in a country with one of the highest crime rates in Latin America and the greatest concern of citizens, the candidates announced that they have already named their projects. The so-called Plan Fénix is ​​that of Noboa, who insisted on his proposal to create barge prisons to isolate detainees, and Plan Resurgir is that of González, whose proposal focuses on militarizing the prisons.

“The first thing is for a government that let organized crime to infiltrate the country to leave,” attacked González, who saw the opportunity to attack the businessman. “most of the violence comes from organized crime, the mafias even appoint ministers who facilitate the export of drugs, answer to the country if the former Minister of Agriculture, Bernardo Manzano, was the manager of the Noboa group.”

Manzano was mentioned in some audios about a case of influence peddling in the current Government. Noboa responded: “Yes, he was the manager of Corporación Noboa for a long time, likewise there were ministers like Pepe Serrano – who held several positions in Rafael Correa’s government – who were involved with drug trafficking.”

In a campaign marked by violence, the candidates hardly hold street events and mass rallies, due to the need to surround themselves with strong security measures. On this last occasion to speak directly to Ecuadorians, the candidates said goodbye with invitations to continue debating on TikTok.

