Academic Center criticized the presence of Nunes and Marçal at a meeting on the college premises; organization changed location after protest was called

The debate scheduled for Monday (23.Sep.2024) between the candidates for mayor of São Paulo sparked a discussion on social media between 2 groups linked to USP Law School (University of Sao Paulo).

The meeting is promoted by Flow Group in partnership with the Nexo Government Groupfrom the USP Law School. It will be broadcast from 7 pm on the podcast channels Flow and Flow News on YouTube.

On Friday (20.Sep.2024), the 11 de Agosto Academic Center, a student entity for USP law students, issued a note of repudiation against the debate, which would be held (read more below) in the Noble Hall of the USP Law School.

The CA called the candidacies of Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Pablo Marcal (PRTB) of “criminals” and “uncommitted with the democracy”. Finally, he called for a demonstration against the two politicians at the time of the meeting and in front of the place where it would be held.

Hours after issuing the repudiation note, the 11 de Agosto profile on Instagram posted photos with the Minister of Finance, the PT member Fernando Haddad. The former mayor of São Paulo was at USP on Friday (20.Sep) for a lecture (watch here).

THE Nexo Government Groupalso from the USP Law School and one of the organizers of the debate, he responded on his social media profile. He stated that promoting the meeting between candidates on the institution’s premises reaffirms his role in “formation of a more conscious and politically active society”.

According to Nexo Governamental, 11 de Agosto also criticizes the group because “failed in his attempt to organize a debate”. The statement ends by saying that the call for the event on Monday (23.Sep) left the candidates apprehensive. “as to his physical integrity” and that the USP Law School and its students were “private” to host the event.

CHANGE OF LOCATION

The debate had been transferred from the Salão Nobre of the USP Law School, in downtown São Paulo, to the International Diffusion Center, on the USP campus in Butantã, west of the city of São Paulo. Now, it has left USP. It will be held at Syrian Club.

Ricardo Nunes’ press office stated that, in view of “all episodes”he will not attend the debate. Marçal, Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Tabata Amaral (PSB), Datena (PSDB) and Marina Helena (New).

FLOW DEBATE RULES

The meeting will last approximately two hours and will be divided into three sections: two for questions and answers and one for final considerations. Insults and name-calling will not be permitted. Candidates may be removed from the debate after receiving a third warning. Participants will answer questions about health, education, public safety, accessibility, transportation, and the homeless population.

