Sky News Arabia correspondent in the United States, Anas Al-Sabbar, reported that the debate, which was held on Wednesday in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, witnessed demonstrations in the city in support of the Palestinians and calling for an end to the war in Gaza and preventing the export of weapons to Israel.

He added that the candidates tried to avoid answering difficult questions by attacking each other.

He explained that the debate began with a discussion of issues, most notably the economy, immigration, border security, abortion, and the issue of race and color in the United States, in addition to foreign policy.

He pointed out that at the end of the debate, the Trump campaign accused the organizing network, ABC News, of bias in favor of Kamala Harris.

In contrast, Harris’s campaign has announced its readiness to hold another debate, in what many say is a sign that she won the first debate.