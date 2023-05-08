Pep Guardiola He is perhaps the most recognized and influential football manager in the last 20 years. With a great team of supercracs at Barcelona, ​​with another of ultracracs at Bayern Munich and now with one of megacracs at Manchester City, he has won 32 titles in his coaching career and is about to be crowned King of England again. and is favorite to overthrow Real Madrid, emperor of Europe, in the Champions League semifinals.

With his ‘position football’, he is the greatest genius of what is now called ‘modern football’, an affected affectation to speak, rather, of fashionable football.

Modern football?

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.

Is there really a ‘modern football’? The discussion, like so many others in football, may seem useless and even obvious: ‘modern football’ is what is played today (an obvious condition, ha!), in full color and in 4K, faster, on grass pitches like a golf green, supported by technology and statistics: the data, the number, the productivity, the count, the recount… The general poison of the system for contemporary society.

Perhaps what is called ‘modern football’ is the imposition of an artificial and technocratic language of structures, blocks, lanes, interiors, exteriors and contexts, pressures and compressions… A jargon to sell the illusion of expertise, topicality and validity.

In all honesty – it must be said – all serious football texts do speak of ‘modern football’. This is what they call the game that the English invented and regulated in 1863, so as not to be either rugby or one of those barbaric battles between thousands of various towns that, beaten, cut and bloodied, tried to bring an inflated or stuffed leather to the mill of a town or to the bridge of the other. In other words, modern football is… the same old football!

He said that Guardiola is the symbol of ‘modernity’. The Argentine writer Germán Castaños, author of the well-known book Guardiola, the thief of ideas, a kind of unauthorized tactical biography, explains that Guardiola “systematized the ideas he learned from Johan Cruyff”, the Dutchman who was Barcelona’s coach in the early 1990s. 90 (30 years ago!). Cruyff in turn revalidated the ‘total football’ proposals that he learned from Rinus Michels at Ajax and the Dutch National Team in the early 1970s (50 years ago!). And Michels in turn took the concepts of pressure and physical preparation from Hugo Meisl in the 1930 Austrian National Team (90 years ago!).

“Our strategy covers three aspects: almost total possession of the ball, pressure on the opponent and a fluid triangulation of passes,” said grandfather Michels, who died almost 20 years ago. It is the past in the present!

Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentina’s first world champion coach in 1978 and current director of Selections of the Argentine Football Association (Scaloni’s boss), said in a statement found on the web: “It is nonsense to talk about modern football. Those who insist on this do not understand that today’s football exists because of yesterday’s football”.

Just arrived at Junior, two months ago, Hernan Dario Gomez it was devastating. The most world-class Colombian DT and who was the protagonist of the ‘touch-touch’ of the Colombian National Team in the 90s, so, but so similar to the ‘tiki-taka’ of Guardiola’s Barcelona and the 2010 world champion Spain, said: “The modern football does not exist. Every nothing I find journalists and I ask them what it is and they don’t have the answer. What happens is that they talk about strange things and you go to the games and see the same thing”.

It is believed that today’s football is different from yesterday’s due to physical preparation, for a false tactical and strategic reinvention. Be careful: a study from just four years ago by the firm Mediacoach, published by El País, from Madrid, showed that the teams that ran the most… lost more! “The team that covers the most meters usually loses. Nor is it decisive to have more time on the ball; possession affects only 5 percent of the final result”. They are two of the fundamental concepts of the so-called ‘modern football’.

Is there really a ‘modern football’? Today’s football has the same tactics and strategies as always, but as seasonal colors and clothing become fashionable, supported by the snobbish technocracy of crepe, structure, beads, blocks and sequins…

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

