Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2024 – 21:28

With an innovative format, the debate promoted by State On Wednesday, the 14th – in partnership with Portal Terra and Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) – the main candidates for Mayor of São Paulo were challenged to discuss their government plans for the largest city in Latin America. On the eve of the official start of the electoral campaign, the event held at Teatro FAAP served to present proposals and positions, but also exposed the warlike climate that has marked this year’s municipal dispute. The debate brought together the six names best positioned in the polls: Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), José Luiz Datena (PSDB), Pablo Marçal (PRTB), Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Marina Helena (Novo).

With barbs and attacks being exchanged between the participants, the meeting once again had Nunes as the main target – as had already occurred in the first confrontation between the candidates for the position, held last week by Band. While the mayor tried to adopt a mild tone in the face of criticism of his administration, Boulos and Marçal were the protagonists of the most tense moments, Tabata and Marina Helena exchanged ironies, while Datena seemed uncomfortable in his new role in front of the audience.

Qualitative

A qualitative research conducted by the Travessia Institute – at the request of State – with a group of 15 voters, the perception of the participants’ performance was investigated. Praised for her “firmness” and “knowledge”, Tabata secured the vote of one voter and won over six others during the debate, with the highest balance among the candidates. Nunes also stood out by demonstrating knowledge about the city and listing achievements of his administration, attracting voters from Marçal, who ended up as the most rejected among the group in the survey.

Boulos failed in his attempt to win over new voters and left a bad impression on his supporters when he gave in to the provocations of the businessman and influencer. Datena’s performance, considered “clumsy”, was also not well received. The presenter lost the two voters who initially intended to vote for him. Marina Helena was seen as “arrogant” and “unprepared”.

The debate was divided into five blocks, with topics of interest to the electorate. They were drawn at the beginning of each block, and taken from the Agenda SP series – which addresses crucial issues for the city of São Paulo, such as education, transportation, economy, environment, urban planning, revitalization of the city center and public safety.

‘Sexualization’

In the first block, with education as the chosen theme, Marina Helena questioned Nunes about the “sexualization of children”: “I wanted to know from the mayor, your opinion about a YouTube channel from the City Hall called Health for All, where gender ideology is discussed, and, even worse, about a document from your City Hall, signed by you (Nunes), which talks about hormonal blocking of puberty for trans boys and girls from 8 to 9 years of age”.

In response, the mayor stated that the objective of the program mentioned by Marina Helena is to guarantee access to education for all children in the school system and regretted what he classified as “personal attacks”.

Next, in the segment on the economy, after consulting his team, the MDB member used part of the time to say that Marina Helena had spread fake news on the subject. In a statement, the City Hall said that the statement made by the Novo candidate was absurd, “even because it ignored the fact that the treatment in question is prohibited by a resolution of the Federal Council of Medicine.”

Still in the first block, it was the turn of the candidates Pablo Marçal and Tabata Amaral to debate. The moment was also heated when the candidates were asked about racial inequality in public education. Marçal questioned why Tabata did not choose a black vice president to form her ticket. The candidate responded that she was “very proud” of her running mate, teacher Lúcia França. “The racial issue should not be addressed specifically, but collectively,” Tabata pointed out.

The PSB deputy and the Novo candidate faced off in the second block, which focused on the economy. In this part of the meeting, Marina Helena accused Tabata of spreading fake news for having stated, during the Band debate, that she was the “only female candidate” for mayor. “Nice to meet you,” said the Novo candidate ironically.

Boulos X Marcal

This, however, was not even close to being the most heated part of that bloc, which kicked off the fierce clash between Boulos and Marçal. The PSOL candidate stated that Marçal should not be there, since in the Band debate he had promised to leave the race if his conviction was proven. After responding with foul language, Marçal said that Boulos had been arrested three times and that he “could request a song on Fantástico”. Afterwards, the PRTB candidate once again denied having been convicted by the courts for fraud. “There is no conviction, that has expired”, he insisted.

In the third block, whose chosen theme was Urban Planning, Marina Helena began by provoking Boulos, alleging that a coordinator of the federal deputy’s pre-campaign was suspected of receiving bribes from the “head of the transport mafia”. Boulos responded, stating that the president of his opponent’s party is the one involved with the Justice Department.

In the last block, when discussing public safety, Tabata and Boulos used their respective time slots to criticize the City Hall. Boulos highlighted Nunes’ relationship with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and controversial statements by the former president. The objective was to associate the mayor with the extreme right, exploiting Bolsonaro’s high rejection rate in the capital of São Paulo.

Nunes reacted by referring to the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and federal deputy André Janones (Avante) – who was saved from a process with a request for the revocation of his mandate by a report by Boulos in the Chamber’s Ethics Council.

In the same block, the PSOL candidate was granted the right to reply after being called a “vacuum cleaner” by Pablo Marçal. “We need a mayor, not an internet idiot.” Marçal then also requested the right to reply, which was denied.

Tactics

Nunes, a favorite target of his opponents, decided to adopt a mild tone in response to the barrage of criticisms about his administration. In his first confrontation with Datena, the mayor heard the PSDB candidate say that the city is more unequal and abandoned than ever. The MDB candidate preferred to respond by talking about his actions in the administration, avoiding escalating the attacks. Datena also said that the subsidy that the City Hall offers to bus companies is “absolutely absurd” and, for this reason, he classified the “zero fare” as “a lie”. “If you charge a fair fare, you make a lot of money from it”, stated the presenter.

Tabata also criticized the current mayor, saying that she will fight corruption and fulfill the goals that he failed to achieve. The PSB candidate mentioned the unfinished works of the City Hall and the contracts without bidding by the municipal administration. Again, without changing his voice, Nunes responded, stating that the candidate “is misinformed.” Boulos, in turn, promised, if elected, to “clean up” the contracts of the transportation concessionaires.

‘Father Kelmon’

PTB candidate for President in 2022, Father Kelmon had his name unexpectedly back on the electoral scene in one of the most heated moments of yesterday’s confrontation. In a response, Boulos compared Marçal to Kelmon and called him a “caricature”. The temperature rose. The mediator, Roseann Kennedy, a journalist from Statehad to intervene, asking that both candidates respect the agreements made for the debate.

Marçal took a replica of a work card out of his pocket and, ironically, declared: “I am Father Kelmon and I will exorcise the devil with a work card. He has never worked.” After Marçal’s speech, Boulos said that his competitor has no ethical or moral limits. “I wonder if you are just a bad character or a psychopath,” stating that the PRTB candidate was there with the sole objective of “making a splash on social media.”

The discussion between Marçal and Boulos continued even after they returned to their seats. The influencer, taking advantage of the fact that he was sitting next to the federal deputy on the stage, once again extended his work card to Boulos, who tried to slap the PRTB candidate’s hand. The discussion had to be interrupted by a member of the organization, since the PSOL candidate needed to go to the center of the stage to answer another question.

Rules

Datena had trouble dealing with the debate rules. On his first opportunity to question Boulos, he did not ask any questions. On his second chance, he again failed to formulate a question. The PSOL candidate even took a dig at him for his time constraints.

In the ideological clashes, Marina Helena sought to position herself as the only right-wing candidate – claiming that all the others were “leftists”. In her confrontation with Tabata, the Novo candidate chose to emphasize her age and “experience” to attack one of the main concerns of the deputy’s campaign: that voters might think she was too young to hold the position of mayor. The PSB candidate, in turn, highlighted her actions in the Federal Chamber and mocked the fact that her opponent had not yet managed to get elected as a parliamentarian.

Nationalization

In the clash between Marina Helena and Boulos, references to the polarization between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro intensified. The Novo candidate mentioned Lula’s veto on the “exit” and stated that the president adopts positions that favor organized crime. Boulos reacted, recalling the case of Bolsonaro’s illegal sale of jewelry. Lula had already been mentioned previously by Marçal, however, without reaction from the PSOL candidate.

At another point, the deputy quoted phrases from the former president and called him Nunes’ “political godfather.” “Do you agree or disagree with Bolsonaro?” Boulos asked the mayor, who responded by saying: “I am not a political commentator.”