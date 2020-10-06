The rhetoric between Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan has continued since the Kapil Sharma commented on the show. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Gajendra said about Mukesh, “If you watch his video, he himself is saying that he was not called and if he is called he will not go to the show.” It is such that I do not agree or your guest. If he is not called then how will he go? ‘

Gajendra said, ‘Secondly, I think he has started considering himself as the authority of Mahabharata. He keeps giving knowledge to everyone. He comments about popular people so that he can come in the limelight. First he commented on Ekta Kapoor and his show Mahabharata and did its evil. Everyone has the right to create Mahabharata in their own way.

After unity, he again commented on Sonakshi Sinha and now Kapil Sharma. I think he wants to get into the limelight by doing all this. Gajendra further said, Mukesh has started considering himself as the authority of Mahabharata as if he has done PhD on it. He played just one character in the show like me. They have no right to speak about my character and career.

Gajendra says, ‘I would like to say that films are never vulgar. Movies are either good, either bad, hit or flop. Mukesh was also a flop actor before doing the Mahabharata. All his films were not playing as well, due to which he started working in TV. He was previously cast for Dronacharya. At the same time, Bhishma Pitamah’s character was first to play Vijendra Ghatge, but he was busy in one of his projects, so he refused to do this role.

Gajendra further said, ‘I condemn what he said in the video. They should see themselves first. Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others. Please see your career and movies. Before the Mahabharata, you were tagged as a flop actor. Mahabharata has saved your career. I was a newcomer. I did just 2 films before the show.