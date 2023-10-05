DNorbert Lammert emphasized right at the beginning of his opening speech in the baroque palace of the University of Mannheim that peace is not a natural state. In the magnificent Knight’s Hall, the chairman of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and former President of the Bundestag spoke about the new security policy reality in Germany. That’s what the annual debate organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the FAZ was all about on Wednesday evening: How defensive is Germany in times of crisis?

When this format was developed a good 15 years ago, Lammert said, not everyone was convinced that annual engagement with foreign, defense and security policy issues “is an urgent, even a priority, necessity.” These doubts have now been resolved, at least since Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

This statement was underlined by a survey among the 180 spectators in Mannheim, many of whom were students. 78 percent voted “yes” to the question of whether Germany should invest more money in its internal and external defense capabilities in the future – even if this means making savings in other areas. 56 percent were in favor of a mandatory year of service in the Bundeswehr or in the social sector for young people.

The CDU politician Serap Güler, a member of the Bundestag’s Defense Committee, also wants to convince the 37 percent who voted “no”. “A year like this could help promote social cohesion,” said Güler. She is not concerned with reintroducing compulsory military service; The Bundeswehr would be just one possible station, but also daycare centers or climate associations. “This could give many young people some guidance.” Güler even went one step further and demanded that foreigners living in Germany also be obliged to do so.







“In the north we don’t have this debate”

The head of foreign policy at the FAZ, Nikolas Busse, pointed out that “a good justification” is needed for an encroachment on freedom, as was previously the case with compulsory military service. Busse doubts that the best solution for Germany at the moment is to invest the already scarce resources for rearmament of the Bundeswehr in old structures. Instead, the state should make more offers to support voluntary services. Güler replied that the social year should be at least half as short as military service used to be. In addition, military service was not “gender-equitable”: “Men had to, women didn’t.” That should be different today.

“We don’t have this debate in the north,” Gabriele Baumann added to the discussion with the Scandinavian perspective. The head of the regional program Nordic States of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation pointed out that there is still compulsory military service in Finland and a so-called compulsory military service in Sweden and Norway. “It’s an honor there if you do military service.” In Finland, a country with 5.5 million inhabitants, there are 900,000 reservists. “They would also have the equipment to fight accordingly.”



On the podium, Major General Stefan Lüth couldn’t help but smile at this topic. “We have such a big backlog of reserves in Germany,” said the Deputy Inspector of the Armed Forces. We are currently in the process of developing ideas on how the reserve can be better equipped and trained. A return to the old conscription would not help Germany. But you have to find other ideas to make the Bundeswehr more attractive. “We won’t be able to do it alone.” The load and timing in the Bundeswehr follows a training goal – discipline or perseverance – but perhaps that’s not necessary on the first day.







“We have to think about how we can get more young people interested in the Bundeswehr,” emphasized CDU politician Güler. It is not enough to just talk about tanks; personal equipment must also be a topic. At the base, she is hearing from Bundeswehr soldiers that they are not getting much out of the 100 billion euro special fund. But word of mouth also plays a role in choosing a career. “We have to start with those who have decided to join the Bundeswehr.”

At the end, FAZ editor Berthold Kohler described the debate as further “testimony to the pleasing degree of realism that has found its way into German security and defense policy.” But it is also clear that the effect of the healing shock caused by Putin’s attack is slowly wearing off. Faced with an aggressive power that threatens to use nuclear weapons, Germany will have to do much more for its own security, also because there is a risk that America will turn away from Europe.