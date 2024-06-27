Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face each other this Thursday for the first presidential debate of 2024 in the United States starting at 8 pm (Colombia time). The meeting between the two is essential for the November elections, where it will be decided who will be the next tenant of the White House.

Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, are virtually tied, according to the latest polls. surveys disclosed. According to a study by Quinnipiac University, The Republican leads the Democrat with 49% versus 45% of voting intention at the national level. Meanwhile, another survey by the network Fox On the contrary, it benefits Biden, with 50% compared to Trump’s 48%.

For this reason, the presidential debate in the United States this Thursday is key, especially for those voters who still remain undecided.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will debate again like in 2020. Photo:Archive. Share

The key details of the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the United States

The debate will be moderated by two journalists from the cnnJake Tapper and Dana Bash, following some strict rules.

In an attempt to avoid a repeat of the first debate of 2020, during which Biden and Trump spent an hour and a half shouting and interrupting each other, the network will turn off each candidate’s microphone when the stipulated response time ends.

In addition, the program will take place without an audience or teleprompter, the device used on television that allows texts to be shown to speakers so that they can read them without taking their eyes off the camera.

The debate will be televised in the United States and you can follow the details, minute by minute, in EL TIEMPO starting at 8 p.m.

