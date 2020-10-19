Debate Basic Finns are trying to win power from the center in several municipalities – HS shows the debate between Saarikko and Halla-aho live right now

For example, a debate is expected on next spring’s municipal elections, in which both parties will try to get rural votes in their favor.

I’m downtown Chairman, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko and the chairman of the basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho encounter on Monday morning in a debate.

The main theme of the discussion is the municipal elections next spring, where the center and the Basic Finns may fight for the same voters.

The weak support for the center nationwide is seen in basic Finns as a place of attack. President Halla-aho has told HS that the center is the only direction in which to seek new supporters, especially in rural areas.

Last During the week, Jussi appeared about Halla-aho unofficial biography. Supplier Lauri Nurmen The book written by Halla-aho in particular reads hundreds of blog posts. In the HS book review, the editor Unto Hämäläinen described some of the texts as chilling.

The event will likely see Halla-aho and Saarikko comment on the book.

In addition, the debate may see economic and climate change issues.

