It will be an uphill battle for the Chancellery. The Greens accuse the Union of spreading fake news Trump-style and breaking the rules of propriety with right-wing methods. The CSU holds against it.

Munich / Berlin – Election campaigns are dirty at times – but so much? When it became known that Annalena Baerbock * had not reported premiums totaling 25,000 euros to the Bundestag in time, the CSU * social media team sensed a unique opportunity. It posted a photo montage on the Instagram platform *. The Greens boss could be seen with a halo and speech bubble – not a text in it, but three piles of excrement.

Baerbock’s party friends reacted in horror to the CSU attack

Baerbock’s party friends reacted horrified. The post is “shabby”, “underground”, the CSU is doing “Trump-style election campaigns”. Secretary General Michael Kellner sued in the mirror: “I hadn’t thought that the Union would also play so wrongly and dirty.” The Green politicians read a clear message: The boss has sh *** in her brain. The CSU protests against it. Baerbock’s reaction to the revelation was put into the picture, according to the party headquarters. So: “Sh *** e, I forgot the message.”

It can hardly be clarified, but the post office left its mark. Since then, many have been worried about decency and style in the election campaign. Is the Union taking it too far?

Greens accuse the Union of shamelessly spreading fake news

The CDU and CSU have identified the Greens as the main opponent and the Union parties are already firing from all pipes. Where possible, they portray the Greens * as a party that wants to ban single-family houses, flies or cars. When Baerbock hesitated about submarine exports to Israel, CSU General Markus Blume said: “Anyone who leaves any doubt that he is on the side of Israel is not capable of governing.”

Leading Greens accuse the Union of shamelessly spreading fake news. Bavaria’s parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze also sees it that way. But she is particularly angry with the Baerbock-Kothaufen-Post. “Despising, insulting, disinformation – we have so far mostly seen such things from the right-wing extremist scene,” she says. “I find it pathetic that this is also coming from political competitors.”

There are at least two spheres on the Internet. On the one hand, there are the hate messages, threats and insults, which mostly break in on politicians from the dark corners of the net. As a top candidate in the state election campaign in 2018, Schulze had experience with it herself. “With women, the inhibition threshold is lower,” she says. Most recently, a nude picture haunted the network, which was supposed to show the young Baerbock. It was just as wrong as the claim that the Greens sneaked her university degree.

Greens have imposed rules on themselves for the election campaign

On the other hand, there is the party election campaign *, which is tough, sometimes pointed and polemical, but still maintains fairness and decency. If you follow the Greens, then the Union is currently deliberately crossing the line with the first sphere.

Baerbock and Co. have recently imposed rules on themselves. They call it a “voluntary commitment for a fair federal election campaign”. It roughly states that you want to act respectfully and with an open visor and not spread false news. “We expect the same from all parties that run for election.”

Annalena Baerbock, Federal Chairwoman of the Greens and candidate for Chancellor

However, it is questionable whether every green person lives up to this standard. When Secretary General Kellner recently tweeted that the Union was “deep in its own filth”, it sounded little respectful. And the Green campaign team is as active as that of the CSU. Twitter is always busy bringing the Union closer to the AfD * and accusing it of corruption. Even the Greens can exaggerate.

The CSU distrusts the green clean woman strategy. There is a “Mimimi attitude”, the purpose of which is to nip hard disputes in the bud, according to the party headquarters. CSU General Blume thinks: “It is part of the green election campaign strategy to discredit every statement made by political competitors from the outset as inadmissible and unfair.” What is branded as indecent and immoral is out of the question.

Perhaps these are only the harbingers of a tough election campaign. But it shouldn’t get too dirty. It could be that blacks and greens still need each other after the election. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

