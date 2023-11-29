Debate about the global “polluter elite”

Home page politics

From: Christiane Kühl

Press Split

Shortly before COP28, a study shows how much the super-rich are contributing to the climate crisis. They emit a lot of CO2 themselves and also invest heavily in fossil fuel industries.

Climate justice is high on the agenda at the UN climate summit COP28 in Dubai. When it comes to this topic, people mostly disagree rich industrialized countries and poor developing countries; some as those who cause it, others as those who suffer from global warming. But shortly before the climate conference starting on Thursday, a study revealed another climate divide: between the wealthiest people in the world and the rest Study by the British aid organization Oxfam International It is the richest one percent of the world’s population who, through their lifestyle, are fueling global warming more than the bottom two thirds of humanity. This aspect has so far played little role in the climate debate.

It sounds like an envy cliché, but anyone who has a lot of money likes to spend it on the pleasant things in life; and large villas or private aircraft consume a lot of energy and therefore emit a particularly large amount of greenhouse gases. The Oxfam study provocatively calls the one percent the “polluting elite.” Accordingly, this group consists of 77 million billionaires, millionaires and people with an annual income of more than 140,000 US dollars (almost 128,000 euros). In 2019, it was responsible for the emission of 5.9 billion tons of CO2 and thus 16 percent of all global emissions. The authors calculated that this would be enough to cause the heat death of 1.3 million people using a formula based on US health data. The wealthy themselves turn on the air conditioning when it’s hot or cool off in the pool.

Ofxam study: Lifestyles of the super-rich cause extreme heat in the global south

The numbers in the study have explosive power that is quite impressive. Because Oxfam is a recognized organization; The paper is likely to make its mark before and at COP28, especially among the victims of the climate crisis. Especially since other studies also prove the problem. So calculated by US researchers Beatriz Barros and Richard Wilk the climate footprint of the richest billionaires in 2018, based on their known assets. The 20 richest men in the world – women are not among the top 20 –